Somaiya Stops Mapara's Five-Game Winning Run In All India Chess Masters
Top seed Palaash Mapara (5 points) was held to a draw by Shreyansh Somaiya (4.5 points) on the top board, slowing his winning momentum but retaining his position at the top of the standings.
In a crucial result on Board 2, Pratik Yadnik (4.5) went down to Shriram Mhasane (4.5), who joined the chasing pack with a strong victory.
AGM Rajveer Nahar (4.5) continued his consistent run, defeating Yashraj Rathi (4.5), while Tanuj Dayal (4.5) outplayed Amey Dandekar (4) to stay firmly in contention.
Arjun Singh (4.5) registered an important win over Dhruv Muthe (4), and Naitik V Mane (4.5) defeated Deepak R Soni (4) to move up the standings.
Among other notable results, Nikhiil Shelar (4.5) got the better of Preyas Waghmare (4), while AIM Akashkumar Yadav (4.5) scored against Prisha Margaj (4).
Anirudh Anand Iyer (4.5) drew with AFM Sohum Pawar (4) in a balanced encounter.
Further down the boards, Amogh Bhatavadekar (4.5), Mohsin Yunus Shaikh (4.5), Sanket Chaudhary (4.5), and Aashrita Balaji Guttula (4.5) all scored important victories to remain within striking distance.
With two rounds remaining, the tournament remains wide open, setting the stage for an exciting finish.
Results – Round 6 (Top Boards):
Palaash Mapara (5) drew with Shreyansh Somaiya (4.5) - 0.5-0.5
Pratik Yadnik (4.5) lost to Shriram Mhasane (4.5) - 0-1
AGM Rajveer Nahar (4.5) beat Yashraj Rathi (4.5) - 1-0
Amey Dandekar (4) lost to Tanuj Dayal (4.5) - 0-1
Arjun Singh (4.5) beat Dhruv Muthe (4) - 1-0
Naitik V Mane (4.5) beat Deepak R Soni (4) - 1-0
Nikhiil Shelar (4.5) beat Preyas Waghmare (4) - 1-0
AIM Akashkumar Yadav (4.5) beat Prisha Margaj (4) - 1-0
Anirudh Anand Iyer (4.5) drew with AFM Sohum Pawar (4) - 0.5-0.5
Amogh Bhatavadekar (4.5) beat Akshay Chachad (4) - 1-0
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