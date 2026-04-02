'Ramayana' Teaser: Fans Call Ranbir Kapoor's Look 'Out Of The World'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) After months of buzz and anticipation, fans have finally been treated to the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Maryada Purushottam Rama in Ramayana.

The teaser for Ramayana: The Introduction gives fans a first look at Ranbir in his role. Ravi Dubey and Sai Pallavi appear only briefly in a few shots, along with glimpses of Ravana's kingdom. The visuals stand out for their grand scale and impressive appeal.

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Soon after the teaser was shared, fans chimed in the comment section to share their excitement. One fan wrote, "Incredible! Gave me goosebumps. much-awaited." Another commented, "Out of the world, what a fab fab first look." Third user added, "This is iconic."

Ranbir opened up about playing the role of Rama and shared how it has been a learning experience for him.

"I don't think I'm here to represent Rama. I'm here to learn from him. There is a simplicity and purity to him that is very rare, and trying to understand and imbibe that has been a deeply humbling experience," he said, as per a release.

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It is planned as a two-part series and is one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema.

Inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana, the film revolves around the story of Rama, who is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu. It follows his journey as a prince of Ayodhya, his exile, and his battle with Ravana.

The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The music for the film is composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman.

The first part of Ramayana is set to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to release in Diwali 2027.

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