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Switzerland Records 3,000 Gender Entry Changes In Civil Register Since 2022

Switzerland Records 3,000 Gender Entry Changes In Civil Register Since 2022


2026-04-02 02:12:16
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In 2025, 574 people in Switzerland had their gender entry changed in the civil status register, according to provisional data published on Thursday. Such a change has been possible in the Alpine country since 2022. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland records 3,000 gender entry changes in civil register since 2022 This content was published on April 2, 2026 - 14:54 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Seit vereinfachtem Verfahren rund 3000 Geschlechtseinträge geändert Original Read more: Seit vereinfachtem Verfahren rund 3000 Geschlechtseinträge geä Português pt Suíça registra 3.000 mudanças de gênero desde 2022 Read more: Suíça registra 3.000 mudanças de gênero desde

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The Federal Statistical Office said authorities made 312 gender-entry changes from“man” to“woman” in 2025. Conversely, 262 entries were changed from“woman” to“man”.

The greatest number of gender-entry changes took place in the canton of Zurich (120), whereas none recorded in the small eastern canton of Appenzell Inner Rhodes. According to the Statistical Office, more than half of the requests (56%) were made by people under the age of 25. Those under the age of 16 require the consent of their legal representative to request such a change.

The Swiss register of persons recognises the genders male and female. The entry is made at birth and is mandatory: that is, it must be made even if the gender cannot be clearly assigned. The federal government had spoken out against a third gender entry or the omission of such an entry in 2022.

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