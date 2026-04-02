Switzerland Records 3,000 Gender Entry Changes In Civil Register Since 2022

The Federal Statistical Office said authorities made 312 gender-entry changes from“man” to“woman” in 2025. Conversely, 262 entries were changed from“woman” to“man”.

The greatest number of gender-entry changes took place in the canton of Zurich (120), whereas none recorded in the small eastern canton of Appenzell Inner Rhodes. According to the Statistical Office, more than half of the requests (56%) were made by people under the age of 25. Those under the age of 16 require the consent of their legal representative to request such a change.

The Swiss register of persons recognises the genders male and female. The entry is made at birth and is mandatory: that is, it must be made even if the gender cannot be clearly assigned. The federal government had spoken out against a third gender entry or the omission of such an entry in 2022.

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