SpendHQ / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

SpendHQ Acquires Sligo AI to Bring Agentic AI to Enterprise Procurement

02.04.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Deal Combines Structured Procurement Data with Agentic Infrastructure to Help Enterprises Move from AI Insights to Execution ATLANTA, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendHQ, the global leader in enterprise spend intelligence and procurement performance management, today announced the acquisition of Sligo AI (Sligo Software, Inc.), the pioneer in Agentic Enterprise Procurement (AEP) infrastructure. The acquisition positions SpendHQ to deliver configurable agentic AI capabilities in enterprise procurement, enabling systems that can execute work across entire procurement workflows, not just generate insights.



Procurement teams are under pressure to deliver cost savings, supply chain resilience, ESG compliance, and risk reduction simultaneously, with leaner teams and less time. Yet AI adoption has stalled inside large enterprises because companies can't use AI at scale if their data is unreliable or if deployment models can't meet enterprise security and compliance requirements. The deal brings together what's needed to make AI work under those data sovereignty constraints. SpendHQ was built to solve the data problem. With more than $10 trillion in analyzed, normalized, and categorized spend data, the SpendHQ platform gives procurement leaders a structured, trusted, purpose-built data foundation that when combined with native AI drives reasoning, insights and results with confidence – outcomes that most AI tools lack. Sligo AI was built to solve the deployment problem. Built by procurement and AI practitioners, its infrastructure allows AI systems to be deployed in ways that align with a company's existing security, compliance, and technical requirements. "The real problem in enterprise procurement has always been complexity with data, systems, and how organizations operate across both," said Tom Beaty, founder & chairman, SpendHQ. "What this brings together is the ability for organizations, particularly those in highly regulated industries, like financial services, healthcare, defense, and critical infrastructure, to run AI in a way that fits their environment, their requirements, and the way they already work." "Agentic AI is only as good as the data it operates on," added Scott Macfee, CEO, SpendHQ. "We've spent years building a trusted data foundation. Now with Sligo AI, we're accelerating the path from insight to value, helping teams move faster and deliver even more strategic impact." With the addition of the Sligo AI platform, SpendHQ can now deploy custom agentic solutions in multiple ways, depending on a company's requirements, such as:

Inside a customer's own cloud environment

A managed deployment with dedicated infrastructure Embedded into existing enterprise systems through APIs The platform connects directly to enterprise tools such as ERP systems, procurement platforms, contract management systems, and data warehouses. It can generate structured outputs like sourcing strategies, supplier evaluations, and contract analyses, work that typically requires significant manual effort. As part of the acquisition, Sligo AI founder & CEO Matt McCarrick has been appointed chief AI officer (CAIO) at SpendHQ and will continue to lead the Sligo AI platform and services lines, now offered commercially as SpendHQ Solutions. The entire Sligo AI team also joins SpendHQ to continue building and deploying custom Agentic Solutions for large enterprises with complex technical and regulatory requirements. "We built Sligo AI with a focus on making AI work inside the constraints enterprises actually operate under," said Matt McCarrick, CAIO, SpendHQ. "Joining SpendHQ gives us the foundation, resources, and scale to bring this capability to more procurement organizations than we could on our own." The acquisition follows SpendHQ's initial investment in Sligo AI in August 2025. Since then, the two companies have worked together to integrate their teams, unify their platforms, and validate the combined solution capabilities with their respective customers. "SpendHQ has been a foundational part of how we manage procurement intelligence," said Tony Brita, director strategic sourcing, Compass Group. "Adding AI that understands our data and workflows directly into the platform changes how quickly we can move." "We made a commitment to our CEO that we would build a better-than-world-class procurement team, one where humans are empowered to focus on strategy while AI agents take on analytics and operational activities at scale," added Michael DeWitt, chief procurement officer, QXO, Inc. "Sligo AI has enabled our team to do just that – focus on strategy while agents handle execution." Broadly, many companies still struggle to move beyond limited use cases for AI in procurement. "Combining enterprise-ready deployment options with structured procurement data opens up use cases that weren't previously possible," said Dr. Elouise Epstein, partner & digital futurist, Kearney. "This acquisition will send shockwaves through the ProcureTech market. It represents an inflection point where the industry moves from co-pilots to platforms." Sligo AI's entire agentic infrastructure is natively integrated with SpendHQ's platform, and available to SpendHQ customers today. To get started with putting agentic AI to work across your procurement workflows, request a demo at About SpendHQ

SpendHQ empowers procurement leaders at complex global organizations to make important decisions with confidence – providing a single source of truth for spend data, project tracking, performance management, and now autonomous agentic execution. With over $10 trillion in analyzed spend data and a platform trusted by more than 500 organizations across 10 countries, SpendHQ is the data foundation that enterprise AI is built on. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations in Lyon, France and Naperville, Illinois. Learn more at spendhq.



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