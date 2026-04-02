Forbo Shareholders Approved All Proposals Of The Board Of Directors

MENAFN - EQS Group) Baar, April 2, 2026

Today's Ordinary General Meeting of Forbo Holding Ltd was attended by 158 shareholders, representing 1,065,130 registered shares or 71.73% of the share capital issued. All proposals of the Board of Directors were approved by a clear majority. The shareholders approved the Annual Report, the annual statements, the consolidated financial statements, and the Sustainability Report for the 2025 business year and granted discharge to the responsible governing bodies. They also voted in favor of the proposed distribution of earnings in the form of a dividend of CHF 25 per share.

The 2025 Remuneration Report was approved by a clear majority in a consultative vote. The Ordinary General Meeting approved by a large majority the maximum total remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2027, the maximum fixed remuneration of the Executive Board for 2027, the short-term variable remuneration (STI) of the Executive Board for 2025, and the maximum long-term equity participation (LTI) of the Executive Board for 2026.

All current members of the Board of Directors – Bernhard Merki as the Chairman as well as Michael Pieper, Claudia Coninx-Kaczynski, Jörg Kampmeyer, Dr. Eveline Saupper, and Vincent Studer – were re-elected as members for another one-year term. Dr. Ilias Läber was elected as an independent member of the Board of Directors for one term of office by an overwhelming majority.

The current members of the remuneration committee – Claudia Coninx-Kaczynski, Bernhard Merki, and Michael Pieper – were re-elected for a further year.

Lastly, the shareholders extended the mandate of KPMG Ltd as auditors for a further year. René Peyer was also re-elected as the independent proxy.

More information:

forbo/en/investors

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