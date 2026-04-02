How To Go 'Beyond Words' With Acts Of Compassion And Kindness

MENAFN - 3BL) “Beyond Words” is a story of kindness, empathy and friendship, teaching readers of all ages to express compassion without needing to say a word. The book follows Buddy as he discovers how to support a friend coming home from the hospital.

If you have a friend or loved one in need, it can be difficult to figure out what to do or say. Whether they have received a diagnosis, are recovering from an accident or are facing another kind of need, you want to support them in a truly helpful way, but perhaps you're not sure how.

In honor of Children's Book Day, read below to get some tips on how you can reach out to someone in your life - of any age - who might need a helping hand that goes beyond words.

Reach out and listen to what your loved one says in return

As overwhelming as it can be to figure out what to say, simply reaching out is a great way to start. Whether it's a phone call, a text or a fun, handwritten card, they need a reminder that they aren't alone. Health concerns can be scary and isolating for everyone, but especially for a younger person. It's also important to just listen. Your loved one could be feeling a wide range of emotions right now, not all of which are comfortable or have answers.

Instead of focusing all the feelings on one conversation, try having steady communication about their health.1 That way, it's less overwhelming for them and for you. It also allows them time to find the words for what they're feeling and takes into account that feelings change over time. However often you have the conversation, make sure to be honest. A truthful, genuine conversation might also help a child - or any loved one - feel as though they are being heard and supported.1

Take on a few items on their to-do list

When the time comes for action, that can be confusing, too. Where do you start?

For the adults in your life who are working with changes in their health, think of their to-do list. From taking care of the laundry, running errands like grocery shopping or getting their car detailed, to walking their pup, the important thing is helping to take a bit of the load off their backs. You can also make it a group effort.2 Reach out to other friends and family members and get a schedule or a list going. That way, you can avoid burnout yourself, and you can also remind your loved one that they have a whole community rallying behind them.

For friends of any age, it's important to continue to make them feel included in social settings.3 If they're up to it, invite them out somewhere, whether it's going to see a movie, heading to the mall or just taking a walk in the park. Don't make an assumption about what they are capable of doing. Reach out and see what they would like to do.

Give the gifts they really need

Apart from your time, people dealing with health issues could also use simple, practical gifts. It doesn't have to be anything big, whether in actual size or price tag. A pair of fuzzy slipper socks, a fluffy blanket or a comfortable bathrobe can bring them literal, tangible comfort at a time when they need it the most.

Kids especially might rely on toys or games at this time. Offer a fidget toy to keep their hands and minds busy, or some slime or silly putty to enable them to be creative without using up a lot of energy. Grab a coloring book and some markers when a more relaxing, slow-paced activity is required.4

You can also make it personal by making a basket of their favorite snacks, along with a book by an author they like, lotion or a scented candle in their favorite scent, or a journal so they have a safe space to vent their feelings. Whatever you offer, these simple little gifts can serve as a reminder that you're thinking of them.

How 'Beyond Words' can help

“Beyond Words” is a great way to explore meaningful ways to show love and compassion without saying a word. If you're interested in joining Buddy and his friends on their intergalactic adventures, it's easy to grab a copy - visit Amazon or buy directly from the publisher, Archway. Just visit Aflac/BeyondWords to get started.

Proceeds from the book go directly to fund childhood cancer and blood disorders research and treatment. To learn more, and to find out other ways you can help, visit AflacChildhoodCancer.

1 Gillette Children's (2026) "How to talk to your child about their diagnosis"

2 Archbold (2025)“How to Support a Loved One with Cancer: Practical Tips That Really Help”

3 Rare Disease (Dec. 2025)“Inclusivity and Rare Diseases: 6 Things for Friends and Family to Consider”

4 Zip With Us (April 15, 2025)“What to Send When a Child Is Diagnosed: Age-Appropriate Gifts That Truly Help” #:~:text=Activity%20Kits:%20Think%20coloring%20books,help%20kids%20understand%20what's%20happening.

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