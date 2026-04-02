Scaling Natural Infrastructure: The Ray And GDOT Expand Statewide Habitat Partnership

MENAFN - 3BL) ATLANTA, April 2, 2026 /3BL/ - The Ray is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its long-standing partnership with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). Following the success of initial trials, a new Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) has been signed to implement dual-purpose habitat and slope stabilization projects across 10 strategic sites in Central, East Central, and West Central Georgia.This statewide rollout represents a transition from localized research to a scalable infrastructure strategy. By integrating native pollinator habitats-specifically designed to support the Monarch butterfly-into the highway right-of-way, The Ray and GDOT are optimizing public land for both safety and high-performance land management.

Biological Engineering for Roadside Safety

At the core of this 10-site expansion is the use of living infrastructure to solve traditional engineering challenges. One of the primary sites, shared with Kia Georgia at Exit 6, serves as a model for how deep-rooted native vegetation can replace high-maintenance turf to provide:

Soil Stabilization: Native grasses and wildflowers develop complex root architectures that anchor the soil more effectively than shallow-rooted turf, reducing the risk of erosion and slope failure on steep embankments. Maintenance Cost Savings: By establishing self-sustaining habitats, GDOT can reduce the frequency of mechanical mowing and chemical herbicide applications, resulting in significant long-term operational savings. Pollution Filtration: These "working landscapes" act as natural buffers, capturing and filtering road runoff before it leaves the transportation corridor.

A Model for Inter-Agency Cooperation

The signing of this MOA is a testament to the collaborative vision of leadership of both The Ray and GDOT, namely Andrew Heath and the GDOT's State Maintenance Office. This multi-district approach ensures that the benefits of natural capital are distributed statewide, creating a system of high-performance roadsides that strengthens and stabilizes our physical transportation network.

“The Ray is dedicated to proving that the roadside can do more than move vehicles, said Josh Weaver, Natural Capital Manager for The Ray. "By scaling these 10 sites with GDOT, we are demonstrating a sophisticated approach to asset management that prioritizes both the integrity of our infrastructure and the health of our local ecosystems.”

Planting for the Future

Work on these sites is already underway, with a focus on preparing the soil for native seed mixes calibrated to Georgia's climate and soil types. These sites will not only serve as a refuge for endangered pollinators but also function as "living laboratories" where The Ray can continue to gather data on the economic and mechanical advantages of biological roadside management.

As these 10 sites take hold across the state, they will provide a roadmap for other DOTs nationwide to transform underutilized rights-of-way into high-value, resilient infrastructure assets.

Stay tuned as we track the progress of these sites from the initial seeding to full bloom. Let's drive the future together.