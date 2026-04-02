1 Dead, 13 Injured In Herat Flash Floods

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): One person has been killed and 13 others injured after flash floods swept through several routes in western Herat province, an official said on Thursday.

Mohammad Yousuf Saeedi, spokesman for the provincial governor, told reporters rescue operations were still underway for those trapped.

He said a trailer truck had been stranded by floodwaters on the Herat–Kandahar highway, but the situation was later resolved following timely action.

He added a passenger bus travelling on the Herat–Farah highway overturned due to flooding, leaving 13 passengers injured.

Saeedi said three people were also trapped by floods in Adraskan district, where two were rescued through joint efforts by local residents and response teams, while one person lost his life.

He clarified two people remained trapped by floodwaters in the Torghundi river, with rescue operations ongoing.

In a similar incident in Rud Bazaar area Gulran district, three vehicles were stranded in floodwaters, but all passengers and vehicles were safely rescued through joint efforts by response teams and local residents.

Saeedi urged residents of Herat to avoid unnecessary travel during rainfall, particularly along high-risk routes.

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