Alertsify Launches Verified Trader Leaderboards To Combat Fake Pnl In Options Trading

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Alertsify, an options copy trading platform, has launched verified trader leaderboards that display broker-verified performance data in real time, eliminating the ability for traders to cherry-pick results or fabricate trading screenshots.

The trading education and signal service industry has faced a persistent credibility problem. Traders routinely share edited screenshots showing only winning trades while hiding losses. Subscribers pay for alerts based on unverifiable claims, with no way to confirm whether a trader's posted results reflect actual performance.

Alertsify's leaderboard pulls data directly from executed trades. Every entry price, exit price, timestamp, win rate, and profit-and-loss figure is recorded automatically when trades are placed through the platform. The data cannot be edited, deleted, or selectively displayed.

"There is no room for fudging numbers on Alertsify. Every entry, every exit, every result is tracked and verified through the broker," said the company's founder.

The platform processes trades in under two seconds across nine supported brokers: E*TRADE, Charles Schwab, Webull, TastyTrade, Alpaca, MooMoo, Public, Thinkorswim, and WealthSimple. When a lead trader places a trade, followers who have enabled auto-execution receive the same trade in their connected brokerage account automatically.

This model creates accountability that traditional alert services cannot match. Lead traders on Alertsify cannot claim performance they did not achieve because the leaderboard reflects only verified broker data.

The verified leaderboard system is designed to benefit both traders and trading community owners. Discord group leaders and signal providers can point members to their verified track record as proof of performance, replacing the need for manual screenshots. Community owners can also monetize their following through copy trading subscriptions and a 50 percent lifetime recurring affiliate program.

Alertsify has processed over $120 million in options volume and executed more than 1.5 million contracts. The platform reports a platform-wide win rate between 61 and 70 percent and has maintained a 4.78-star rating across 184 reviews.

Plans start free with 10 trades per month. The Lite plan is $99 per month and the PRO plan with full auto-execution is $149 per month.

Alertsify is a self-directed software tool and is not a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer.

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