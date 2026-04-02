Automotive Infotainment Market To Reach USD $38.31 Billion By 2030 At 8.5% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Automotive Infotainment market to surpass $38 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Automotive Technology market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $90 billion by 2030, with Automotive Infotainment to represent around 42% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Automotive Infotainment market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Automotive Infotainment Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the automotive infotainment market in 2030, valued at $16 billion. The market is expected to grow from $10 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising vehicle production in China, Japan, South Korea, and India, increasing consumer demand for connected and premium in-car experiences, rapid adoption of electric and software-defined vehicles, expanding 5G and telematics infrastructure, and strong presence of leading automotive OEMs and electronics manufacturers across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Automotive Infotainment Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the automotive infotainment market in 2030, valued at $9 billion, The market is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to high penetration of connected and premium vehicles, strong consumer demand for advanced digital cockpit and in-vehicle connectivity features, rapid adoption of electric and software-defined vehicles, expansion of 5G and telematics infrastructure, and continuous innovation by leading automotive OEMs and technology providers across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Automotive Infotainment Market In 2030?

The automotive infotainment market is segmented by operating system into QNX, microsoft, and linux. The QNX market will be the largest segment of the automotive infotainment market segmented by operating system, accounting for 56% or $21 billion of the total in 2030. The QNX market will be supported by its strong adoption among leading automotive OEMs, high reliability and real-time performance capabilities, compliance with stringent automotive safety and cybersecurity standards, scalability for digital cockpit and advanced driver assistance integrations, growing demand for software-defined vehicle architectures, and continuous enhancements in over-the-air update and connected vehicle functionalities.

The automotive infotainment market is segmented by form into embedded, tethered, and integrated.

The automotive infotainment market is segmented by vehicle type into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Automotive Infotainment Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the automotive infotainment market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Automotive Infotainment Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global automotive infotainment market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to enhance connected and smart in-vehicle digital experiences, accelerate advancements in HMI, display technologies, and AI-enabled integration, strengthen smartphone and cloud-based ecosystem connectivity, and support expanding EV adoption and vehicle digitalization trends across passenger and commercial vehicle segments worldwide.

Rising Demand For Connected And Smart In-Vehicle Experiences - The rising demand for connected and smart in-vehicle experiences is expected to become a key growth driver for the automotive infotainment market by 2030. The increasing consumer demand for connected vehicles and enhanced in-car digital experiences is a primary driver for the automotive infotainment market. Modern buyers expect seamless smartphone integration, real-time navigation, voice assistants, and multimedia streaming within vehicles. Integration of technologies such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and cloud-based services enhances user convenience and personalization. As vehicles evolve into connected digital ecosystems, infotainment systems are becoming a critical differentiating feature for OEMs. As a result, the rising demand for connected and smart in-vehicle experiences is anticipated to contributing to 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Technological Advancements In HMI, Displays, And AI Integration - The technological advancements in HMI, displays, and AI integration is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the automotive infotainment market by 2030. Rapid advancements in display technologies, user interfaces, and AI-enabled voice recognition significantly accelerate market growth. Automakers are adopting larger touchscreens, curved OLED displays, augmented reality (AR) head-up displays, and advanced human-machine interface (HMI) systems. AI-powered voice assistants and over-the-air (OTA) updates improve functionality and user engagement. These innovations enhance safety, personalization, and overall driving experience, driving higher adoption rates across vehicle segments. Consequently, the technological advancements in HMI, displays, and AI integration is projected to contribute to around 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Increasing EV Adoption And Vehicle Digitalization - The increasing EV adoption and vehicle digitalization is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the automotive infotainment market by 2030. The growing penetration of electric vehicles (EVs) and premium vehicle segments further supports market expansion. EVs typically feature advanced digital dashboards and centralized infotainment systems as core components of their value proposition. Premium and mid-segment vehicles increasingly offer multi-screen layouts, connected services, and subscription-based digital features. As electrification and vehicle digitalization progress globally, infotainment system demand rises proportionally. Therefore, the increasing EV adoption and vehicle digitalization is projected to contribute to approximately 1.8% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Automotive Infotainment Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the QNX market, the Microsoft market, and the Linux market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $13 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing integration of software-defined vehicle architectures, advancements in connected car platforms and over-the-air update capabilities, rising demand for seamless smartphone integration and AI-enabled voice assistants, and growing emphasis on automotive cybersecurity and functional safety compliance. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward digital cockpit ecosystems, enhanced in-vehicle user experiences, and scalable operating system platforms, fuelling transformative growth within the broader connected mobility and automotive electronics industry.

The QNX market is projected to grow by $7 billion, Microsoft market by $2 billion, and the Linux market by $4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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