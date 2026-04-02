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Hotels Turn OTA Bookers Into Repeat Direct Guests With Free Strategy Sessions
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As competition for travelers intensifies, hotel owners are searching for smarter, more profitable ways to fill rooms without losing control to third-party platforms. Direct booking has quickly become one of the most effective ways to strengthen guest relationships and reduce distribution costs, yet many hotels still struggle to make it happen. To bridge that gap, Top Suite Web Marketing is offering complimentary one-on-one strategy sessions that reveal how to recapture OTA guests, reduce commission costs, and increase direct bookings.
Each free consultation provides personalized insights tailored to the property's current digital presence, booking mix, and revenue goals. The sessions are designed to help owners and general managers uncover untapped opportunities to drive more reservations directly through their own websites and email channels without increasing ad spend or relying on middlemen.
“Our goal is to empower hotels with actionable insights - not just sell them another marketing package,” said Ed Kooi, Digital Marketing Strategist at Top Suite Web Marketing.“Every property has unique strengths and untapped potential. These consultations are about uncovering those opportunities and creating a clear, measurable plan to grow direct bookings.”
According to STR and Expedia Group's 2025 lodging report, traveler acquisition costs are rising across all channels, with OTA commissions now averaging 18% to 25% per booking. At the same time, SiteMinder's Hotel Booking Trends Index shows direct website bookings up 12% year-over-year, marking the strongest growth rate among all online channels. The data highlights a clear opportunity for hotels to shift focus toward direct relationships that generate higher margins and repeat guests.
Top Suite Web Marketing's initiative helps hotels capitalize on that shift through two key programs:
Free Direct-Booking Consultations – One-on-one sessions that identify ways to recapture OTA guests, improve website conversions, and grow lifetime guest value.
Pay-Per-Stay Advertising Program – A performance-based model that eliminates upfront ad risk. Hotels only pay a small fee after a guest books and completes their stay.
“Every time a guest books directly, the hotel keeps more profit and gains a chance to build a long-term relationship,” Kooi explained.“This isn't just about lowering commissions - it's about owning your brand experience and future revenue.”
While specific tactics are proprietary, Top Suite confirms that its methods combine advanced marketing technology with tailored guest engagement strategies that deliver measurable results for properties.
Hotel owners and general managers can request a complimentary consultation at direct-booking-consultation/
About Top Suite Web Marketing
Top Suite Web Marketing partners with hotels and hospitality brands to deliver digital strategies that drive increased visibility, higher revenue and more direct bookings. The agency combines data-driven insights with hands-on expertise in web development, SEO, paid media, and marketing automation to help hospitality clients grow.
Each free consultation provides personalized insights tailored to the property's current digital presence, booking mix, and revenue goals. The sessions are designed to help owners and general managers uncover untapped opportunities to drive more reservations directly through their own websites and email channels without increasing ad spend or relying on middlemen.
“Our goal is to empower hotels with actionable insights - not just sell them another marketing package,” said Ed Kooi, Digital Marketing Strategist at Top Suite Web Marketing.“Every property has unique strengths and untapped potential. These consultations are about uncovering those opportunities and creating a clear, measurable plan to grow direct bookings.”
According to STR and Expedia Group's 2025 lodging report, traveler acquisition costs are rising across all channels, with OTA commissions now averaging 18% to 25% per booking. At the same time, SiteMinder's Hotel Booking Trends Index shows direct website bookings up 12% year-over-year, marking the strongest growth rate among all online channels. The data highlights a clear opportunity for hotels to shift focus toward direct relationships that generate higher margins and repeat guests.
Top Suite Web Marketing's initiative helps hotels capitalize on that shift through two key programs:
Free Direct-Booking Consultations – One-on-one sessions that identify ways to recapture OTA guests, improve website conversions, and grow lifetime guest value.
Pay-Per-Stay Advertising Program – A performance-based model that eliminates upfront ad risk. Hotels only pay a small fee after a guest books and completes their stay.
“Every time a guest books directly, the hotel keeps more profit and gains a chance to build a long-term relationship,” Kooi explained.“This isn't just about lowering commissions - it's about owning your brand experience and future revenue.”
While specific tactics are proprietary, Top Suite confirms that its methods combine advanced marketing technology with tailored guest engagement strategies that deliver measurable results for properties.
Hotel owners and general managers can request a complimentary consultation at direct-booking-consultation/
About Top Suite Web Marketing
Top Suite Web Marketing partners with hotels and hospitality brands to deliver digital strategies that drive increased visibility, higher revenue and more direct bookings. The agency combines data-driven insights with hands-on expertise in web development, SEO, paid media, and marketing automation to help hospitality clients grow.
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