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Rattle Tech Expands Public Sector Technology Portfolio With Linear Systems, Civita App, And Betterserv AI
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Rattle Tech, a leading provider of custom cloud, mobile, and AI-driven software solutions, is strengthening its focus on public sector innovation through a unified suite of technologies designed for government agencies and law enforcement organizations.
With its strategic partnership with Linear Systems, Inc., alongside its proprietary platforms Civita App and BetterServ AI, Rattle Tech is delivering modern, scalable solutions that enhance citizen engagement, streamline operations, and improve service delivery across the public sector.
“Government agencies today are under increasing pressure to modernize systems while improving responsiveness and transparency,” said Emmanuel Mathew, CEO of Rattle Tech.“Our collaboration with Linear Systems, combined with platforms like Civita App and BetterServ AI, allows us to deliver practical solutions that directly address these challenges.”
Advancing Public Safety with Linear Systems
Through its strategic partnership with Linear Systems, Rattle Tech is advancing cloud-based platforms such as the Digital Information Management System (DIMS), Interview Rooms Solutions, enhancing digital evidence management, case workflows, and operational efficiency for law enforcement agencies.
This collaboration enables agencies to:
Manage digital evidence securely with cloud and hybrid deployments
Improve case workflows and data accessibility
Enable mobile access for officers and investigators
Modernizing Citizen Engagement with Civita App
Civita App provides cities and counties with a centralized, mobile-first platform to improve communication and service delivery.
Key capabilities include:
Digital 311 service request management
Real-time tracking of citizen-reported issues
Targeted notifications and alerts
Community engagement through events and announcements
By digitizing traditional processes, Civita App helps municipalities increase transparency and responsiveness while improving the overall resident experience.
Enhancing Government Support with BetterServ AI
BetterServ AI brings AI-powered automation and chatbot capabilities to government organizations, enabling them to provide 24/7 support to residents.
Key features include:
AI-driven chatbots for instant citizen query resolution
Integration with existing government systems and knowledge bases
Automated responses for common service inquiries
Scalable communication across web and mobile channels
BetterServ AI helps agencies reduce workload on staff while ensuring citizens receive timely and accurate information.
A Unified Approach to Public Sector Innovation
By combining public safety expertise, citizen engagement tools, and AI-driven automation, Rattle Tech is delivering a comprehensive ecosystem tailored specifically for government and public safety organizations.
This focused approach enables agencies to modernize legacy systems, improve operational efficiency, and better serve their communities through technology.
About Rattle Tech
Rattle Tech is a U.S.-based software development company specializing in cloud-based platforms, AI/chatbot development, mobile applications, and IoT solutions. With a strong focus on public sector innovation, Rattle Tech helps organizations improve efficiency, engagement, and decision-making.
Learn more at
With its strategic partnership with Linear Systems, Inc., alongside its proprietary platforms Civita App and BetterServ AI, Rattle Tech is delivering modern, scalable solutions that enhance citizen engagement, streamline operations, and improve service delivery across the public sector.
“Government agencies today are under increasing pressure to modernize systems while improving responsiveness and transparency,” said Emmanuel Mathew, CEO of Rattle Tech.“Our collaboration with Linear Systems, combined with platforms like Civita App and BetterServ AI, allows us to deliver practical solutions that directly address these challenges.”
Advancing Public Safety with Linear Systems
Through its strategic partnership with Linear Systems, Rattle Tech is advancing cloud-based platforms such as the Digital Information Management System (DIMS), Interview Rooms Solutions, enhancing digital evidence management, case workflows, and operational efficiency for law enforcement agencies.
This collaboration enables agencies to:
Manage digital evidence securely with cloud and hybrid deployments
Improve case workflows and data accessibility
Enable mobile access for officers and investigators
Modernizing Citizen Engagement with Civita App
Civita App provides cities and counties with a centralized, mobile-first platform to improve communication and service delivery.
Key capabilities include:
Digital 311 service request management
Real-time tracking of citizen-reported issues
Targeted notifications and alerts
Community engagement through events and announcements
By digitizing traditional processes, Civita App helps municipalities increase transparency and responsiveness while improving the overall resident experience.
Enhancing Government Support with BetterServ AI
BetterServ AI brings AI-powered automation and chatbot capabilities to government organizations, enabling them to provide 24/7 support to residents.
Key features include:
AI-driven chatbots for instant citizen query resolution
Integration with existing government systems and knowledge bases
Automated responses for common service inquiries
Scalable communication across web and mobile channels
BetterServ AI helps agencies reduce workload on staff while ensuring citizens receive timely and accurate information.
A Unified Approach to Public Sector Innovation
By combining public safety expertise, citizen engagement tools, and AI-driven automation, Rattle Tech is delivering a comprehensive ecosystem tailored specifically for government and public safety organizations.
This focused approach enables agencies to modernize legacy systems, improve operational efficiency, and better serve their communities through technology.
About Rattle Tech
Rattle Tech is a U.S.-based software development company specializing in cloud-based platforms, AI/chatbot development, mobile applications, and IoT solutions. With a strong focus on public sector innovation, Rattle Tech helps organizations improve efficiency, engagement, and decision-making.
Learn more at
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