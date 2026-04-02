403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OLOID Joins The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- OLOID, a leading provider of passwordless authentication and identity orchestration for frontline and deskless workforces, today announced it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of software development companies and security services partners that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technology to better defend our mutual customers against a world of increasing cyber threats.
OLOID delivers phishing-resistant, passwordless authentication designed for frontline and shared-device environments, where traditional identity approaches introduce friction and security risks. By integrating with Microsoft Security technologies, including Microsoft Entra ID and Microsoft Intune, OLOID enables organizations to extend strong identity assurance to shared endpoints, kiosks, and operational systems.
The solution helps eliminate shared credentials, streamline access across shifts, and strengthen visibility for security teams, while maintaining compliance in regulated industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure.
“Joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association reflects our commitment to advancing secure, interoperable identity solutions for the modern workforce,” said Mohit Garg, CEO of OLOID.“Together with Microsoft, we are enabling organizations to extend phishing-resistant authentication and continuous identity assurance to frontline environments, where identity security has traditionally been the most challenging.”
“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe,” said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.“Our members, like OLOID, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.”
Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders & security vendors, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape.
About OLOID
OLOID is an AI-powered passwordless authentication platform tailored for frontline & mobile employees. Fortune 500 companies in manufacturing, retail, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and other frontline industries rely on OLOID to securely authenticate deskless workers on shared devices and applications using physical identity factors such as facial recognition, NFC, RFID badges, etc., all while meeting strict security and regulatory requirements.
Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, OLOID is backed by leading investors including Dell Technologies Capital, Yaletown Partners, Honeywell Ventures, Okta Ventures, Unusual Ventures, and Emergent Capital. For more information, visit:
OLOID delivers phishing-resistant, passwordless authentication designed for frontline and shared-device environments, where traditional identity approaches introduce friction and security risks. By integrating with Microsoft Security technologies, including Microsoft Entra ID and Microsoft Intune, OLOID enables organizations to extend strong identity assurance to shared endpoints, kiosks, and operational systems.
The solution helps eliminate shared credentials, streamline access across shifts, and strengthen visibility for security teams, while maintaining compliance in regulated industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure.
“Joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association reflects our commitment to advancing secure, interoperable identity solutions for the modern workforce,” said Mohit Garg, CEO of OLOID.“Together with Microsoft, we are enabling organizations to extend phishing-resistant authentication and continuous identity assurance to frontline environments, where identity security has traditionally been the most challenging.”
“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe,” said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.“Our members, like OLOID, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.”
Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders & security vendors, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape.
About OLOID
OLOID is an AI-powered passwordless authentication platform tailored for frontline & mobile employees. Fortune 500 companies in manufacturing, retail, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and other frontline industries rely on OLOID to securely authenticate deskless workers on shared devices and applications using physical identity factors such as facial recognition, NFC, RFID badges, etc., all while meeting strict security and regulatory requirements.
Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, OLOID is backed by leading investors including Dell Technologies Capital, Yaletown Partners, Honeywell Ventures, Okta Ventures, Unusual Ventures, and Emergent Capital. For more information, visit:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment