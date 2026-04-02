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EXEL Industries: Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares At 03.31.2026
|Date
|Total number of shares comprising the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
| March 31, 2026
| 6,787,900
|Theoretical voting rights: 9,890,351
|Exercisable voting rights*: 9,883,836
* After deduction of shares without voting rights
Attachment
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EXEL Industries Droits de vote 2026.03.31_EN
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