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Intratem Welcomes Industry Leader Tommi Ellis As Director Of Channel Development
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- IntraTEM, a leader in Technology Expense Management (TEM) solutions, is proud to announce that Tommi Ellis has joined the company as Director of Channel Development.
Ellis brings nearly three decades of experience in telecommunications, including the past nine years focused on channel strategy and partner ecosystem development. Most recently, she held multiple leadership roles at Advantix Solutions Group, where she spent over seven years building and scaling high-performing channel programs. Her addition marks a significant step forward in IntraTEM's continued investment in its partner-first growth strategy.
In her new role, Ellis will spearhead the development of strategic, mutually beneficial partnerships across a multitude of industries and sectors.“Tommi's depth of experience in channel development and her proven ability to build impactful, long-term partnerships make her an exceptional addition to our team,” said Alex Dukhovny, Executive Vice President at IntraTEM.“Her leadership is a major win for IntraTEM and for our growing network of referral partners. We're excited about the momentum she will bring as we continue to expand our partner ecosystem and deliver greater value to the market.”
Ellis has built a career centered on fostering strategic relationships that create mutual success, not only for the organizations involved, but for the clients they serve. Her expertise spans channel design, SaaS go-to-market strategy, sales enablement, and partner development, all with a focus on driving meaningful outcomes.
“I'm thrilled to take on this role at IntraTEM at a time when our channel strategy is more important than ever,” said Ellis.“By aligning partners, customers, and teams around a clear vision, we can accelerate growth and deliver meaningful impact across the market.”
Ellis will make her partnership event debut representing IntraTEM at the Channel Partners Annual Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, taking place April 13–16, where she will meet with partners and further develop strategic collaborations.
“I'm looking forward to attending the Channel Partners Conference in Las Vegas and connecting with partners to strengthen relationships and explore new opportunities together,” Ellis added.
With Ellis's leadership, IntraTEM is well-positioned to strengthen its channel ecosystem, deepen partner relationships, and accelerate growth through collaboration and innovation, creating meaningful opportunities for both referral partners and the clients they serve through a human-led approach to TEM.
About IntraTEM
IntraTEM is a service-first, indispensable technology expense management partner that handles the complexity of IT and telecom spend, so IT and finance teams don't have to. By offloading time-consuming tasks to our experts, organizations reduce costs, improve efficiency, and give their teams time back to focus on what matters most.
Ellis brings nearly three decades of experience in telecommunications, including the past nine years focused on channel strategy and partner ecosystem development. Most recently, she held multiple leadership roles at Advantix Solutions Group, where she spent over seven years building and scaling high-performing channel programs. Her addition marks a significant step forward in IntraTEM's continued investment in its partner-first growth strategy.
In her new role, Ellis will spearhead the development of strategic, mutually beneficial partnerships across a multitude of industries and sectors.“Tommi's depth of experience in channel development and her proven ability to build impactful, long-term partnerships make her an exceptional addition to our team,” said Alex Dukhovny, Executive Vice President at IntraTEM.“Her leadership is a major win for IntraTEM and for our growing network of referral partners. We're excited about the momentum she will bring as we continue to expand our partner ecosystem and deliver greater value to the market.”
Ellis has built a career centered on fostering strategic relationships that create mutual success, not only for the organizations involved, but for the clients they serve. Her expertise spans channel design, SaaS go-to-market strategy, sales enablement, and partner development, all with a focus on driving meaningful outcomes.
“I'm thrilled to take on this role at IntraTEM at a time when our channel strategy is more important than ever,” said Ellis.“By aligning partners, customers, and teams around a clear vision, we can accelerate growth and deliver meaningful impact across the market.”
Ellis will make her partnership event debut representing IntraTEM at the Channel Partners Annual Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, taking place April 13–16, where she will meet with partners and further develop strategic collaborations.
“I'm looking forward to attending the Channel Partners Conference in Las Vegas and connecting with partners to strengthen relationships and explore new opportunities together,” Ellis added.
With Ellis's leadership, IntraTEM is well-positioned to strengthen its channel ecosystem, deepen partner relationships, and accelerate growth through collaboration and innovation, creating meaningful opportunities for both referral partners and the clients they serve through a human-led approach to TEM.
About IntraTEM
IntraTEM is a service-first, indispensable technology expense management partner that handles the complexity of IT and telecom spend, so IT and finance teams don't have to. By offloading time-consuming tasks to our experts, organizations reduce costs, improve efficiency, and give their teams time back to focus on what matters most.
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