TAP Invest Unveils Web Platform And Mobile App Update With New AI-Powered Portfolio Intelligence, Smarter Search, Advanced Filters And Additional Multi-Asset Strategies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Diego, CA, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAP, Inc., an AI-driven, multi-asset investing and payments platform announced today a new update to its web platform and mobile app, introducing more than twenty-five new TAP Strategies, enhanced search and discovery tools, advanced filters, flexible list and grid views, a redesigned user experience, and the integration of TAP's proprietary AI Analyzer into the strategies section of the platform.

This update expands both the breadth of the TAP Invest product offering and the quality of the user experience. The platform now supports a broader and more dynamic TAP Strategies lineup spanning multi-asset, sector, digital asset, real world asset, regional, thematic, and target date strategies, giving users more ways to align investment decisions in“one TAP” with market views, portfolio objectives, and long-term themes. Key themes include AI, aerospace, defense, energy, emerging markets, financial technology, robotics and more.

As part of this release, TAP Invest redesigned the strategy experience to unify asset classes and strategies into a more streamlined destination across both the web platform and mobile app. The updated interface reduces friction, improves navigation, and creates a cleaner path from discovery to research to action. Users can now evaluate opportunities more efficiently, move through the platform with fewer steps, and access a more cohesive investing experience across devices.

To support a larger and more robust strategy universe, TAP Invest also introduced stronger discovery capabilities. Investors can now browse TAP Strategies in either list view or grid view, depending on their preferred research style, and use more precise filters across Multi-Asset, Sector, Digital Assets, Target Date, Commodities, Real World Assets, Stocks, and Regional categories. Search has also been expanded across both strategies and cashtags, making it easier to find specific tickers, themes, and investment ideas with greater speed and precision.

A central addition to this release is the integration of the TAP AI Analyzer into the strategy section of the platform. The TAP AI Analyzer is designed to support portfolio exploration by generating insights and strategy suggestions based on user-provided inputs such as financial profile, goals, risk tolerance, and time horizon. These outputs are for informational and decision-support purposes only.

The TAP AI Analyzer extends beyond a traditional allocation tool as it incorporates user-provided financial inputs alongside portfolio construction considerations to generate strategy insights and allocation suggestions within the platform. It evaluates factors such as income, expenses, net worth, emergency fund needs, and monthly investable capacity before producing portfolio guidance. It can support hybrid portfolio construction, as well as TAP Strategies-only portfolio construction, or both, giving users a more flexible framework for comparing traditional asset class exposure alongside proprietary TAP strategy sleeves. Users are responsible for evaluating whether any strategies or insights are appropriate based on their individual circumstances.

The system is also designed to enhance transparency and usability by providing users with information about key inputs, assumptions, and factors that influence generated portfolio insights and strategy outputs. In addition to portfolio recommendations, the TAP AI Analyzer is built to provide explainable planning logic, risk-aware allocation guidance, instrument-level suggestions, and execution insights such as dollar cost averaging and funding guidance. This helps turn the strategy section of the platform into a more informed research and decision-support experience.

Together, these enhancements strengthen TAP Invest as both a product and a platform. By combining a broader strategy catalog with smarter discovery, improved usability, more precise filters, flexible viewing options, and AI-assisted portfolio intelligence, TAP Invest is creating a more efficient and differentiated way for users to explore the market and engage with investment opportunities.

Beyond this release, TAP Invest continues to drive towards the next phase of TAP Invest platform capabilities designed to make investing more intelligent, personalized, and efficient. The company's roadmap includes more advanced portfolio automation, customer controlled rebalancing options, more tax-aware portfolio management, expanded yield-oriented strategy architecture, broader access to tokenized investment opportunities, and additional intelligent portfolio tools designed to support a more modern investing experience.

TAP Invest also plans to expand deeper educational content directly into the research pages for each strategy, giving users deeper context around strategy objectives, holdings, allocation logic, market themes, and portfolio construction principles. This future enhancement is intended to make each strategy page a richer research destination and help users make more informed decisions as they evaluate opportunities across the platform.

With this update and the roadmap ahead, TAP Invest is continuing to build a more advanced investing infrastructure across its web platform and mobile app. By expanding strategy choice, improving discovery, simplifying the user experience, integrating the proprietary TAP AI Analyzer, and building toward deeper investor education and future-ready portfolio capabilities, TAP Invest is delivering a more powerful, more personalized, and more differentiated investing experience.

About TAP, Inc.

TAP, Inc. is a private financial technology company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and San Diego, California focused on automated investing, multi-asset strategies, and digital payments. The TAP platform includes the TAP Wallet, the TAP Invest platform and TAP Strategies supporting simplified investing across stocks, digital assets, mutual funds, ETFs and more. TAP's technology stack is supported by its granted U.S. patent for“System and Method for Transferring Currency Using Blockchain” (US 12,118,613 B2), valid through 2041.

Disclosures

TAP Invest is not a bank. FDIC insurance coverage applies only to deposits held at participating program banks, subject to applicable FDIC limits and program terms. Investment advisory services are provided by SocialTrader Inc. (CRD# 326985 / SEC# 801-128322), an SEC-registered investment adviser. TAP Invest is a platform operated by SocialTrader Inc. through which users may access automated investment tools and strategy-based portfolios. Registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The platform may also support connectivity with certain third-party financial accounts, where available.

Brokerage custody and execution services are provided through Alpaca Securities LLC (CRD# 288202), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Brokerage and digital asset services described herein are currently provided through TAP Invest's integration with Alpaca Securities LLC. Cryptocurrency trading and execution services, where available, are provided by Alpaca Crypto LLC (US). SocialTrader Inc. and TAP Invest are not cryptocurrency exchanges, broker-dealers, custodians, or banks.

Nothing in this press release constitutes investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security or digital asset. Examples of assets referenced are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent all holdings in any strategy. Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future product development, strategy expansion, regulatory positioning, anticipated growth, and market adoption. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. TAP, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Website: TAPInvest

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Source: TAP, Inc.