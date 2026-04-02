Test Strip Market Set To Hit USD 22.91 Billion By 2035, Driven By Rising Diabetes Burden SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Test Strip Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Test Strip Market size is valued at USD 14.79 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 22.91 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.74% during 2026-2035. The test strip market is expected to grow between 2025 and 2035 due to a number of factors, including the rising incidence of diabetes and chronic illnesses, the development of point-of-care testing, the growth of home healthcare and self-test products, and the growing awareness of rapid infectious disease testing.









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At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.01%, the US test strip market is projected to grow from 4.96 billion in 2025 to 7.17 billion in 2035. The growing prevalence of diabetes and other chronic illnesses, the expansion of home healthcare, the widespread use of multi-diagnostic test strips, and the growing use of electrochemical, LFA, and biosensor-based test strips in medical facilities, diagnostic labs, and retail pharmacies are the market's main drivers.

Increasing Incidence of Diabetes, Chronic, and Infectious Diseases to Boost Market Expansion Globally

One of the main causes of the expanding test strip market is the rising prevalence of diabetes, chronic illnesses, and infectious diseases. One of the main reasons for the growing size of the test strip market is the growing use of multi-diagnostic test strips by hospitals, diagnostic labs, retail pharmacies, and home healthcare services for the diagnosis of diabetes, detection of infectious infections, and management of chronic diseases. A significant contributing element to the growing size of the test strip market is the growing advancements in test strip design, such as the use of electrochemical, LFA, biosensors, and colorimetric test strips.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies dominated with a 42.27% share in 2025 as they are the primary point of purchase for test strips. Online Pharmacies are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 13.54% through 2026–2035 attributed to the increase in the number of people using e-commerce services.

By Product Type

Blood Glucose Test Strips held the largest market share of 55.25% in 2025 due to the high prevalence of diabetes, clinical acceptance, and home usage. Infectious Disease Test Strips are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.54% during 2026–2035 due to the increasing awareness of infectious diseases globally.

By Application

Diabetes Management dominated with a 52.35% market share in 2025 due to constant monitoring and high usage rate along with its inclusion in digital health platforms. Infectious Disease Diagnosis is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 11.24% through 2026–2035 due to quick detection of infectious diseases and high usage in point-of-care testing.

By Technology

Electrochemical Test Strips accounted for the highest market share of 60.35% in 2025 due to their precision, consistent results, and easy compatibility with blood glucose monitors. Lateral Flow Assay (LFA)-based Strips are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period due to quick detection of infectious diseases and high usage in point-of-care testing.

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics held the largest share of 38.67% in 2025 as it is the main site for the management of diabetes, chronic conditions, and diagnostic procedures, with over 3.8 billion units used in 2025. Home Care Settings are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.41% during the forecast period driven by the increasing popularity of self-monitoring, telehealth services, and the recognition of the importance of preventive healthcare.

Regional Insights:

With 38.05% of the market in 2025, the North American test strip market has the largest market share. This is because diabetes is very common and there is a strong healthcare system in the area. Additionally, hospitals and home care settings frequently use blood glucose and multi-diagnostic test strips.

Asia-Pacific Test Strip Market is growing at a faster pace and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% during 2025-2035. Factors contributing to this growth include increasing prevalence of diabetes and other lifestyle diseases, increasing demand for point-of-care and home-use test strips, and expansion of healthcare infrastructure in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

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Major Test Strip Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are



Abbott Laboratories

Roche Diagnostics

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens Healthineers

Nova Biomedical

Acon Laboratories

Arkray Inc.

EKF Diagnostics

Bayer AG (Diabetes Care Unit)

Trinity Biotech

Roche Diabetes Care (Accu-Chek)

Medtronic plc (Test Strip & CGM Solutions)

Nipro Corporation

Omron Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Terumo Corporation

Sinocare Inc.

Lifescan, Inc. ForaCare Switzerland AG

Recent Developments:



In January 2025, Abbott Laboratories expanded its Freestyle Libre line of products by receiving FDA clearance for new over-the-counter glucose strip configurations. In May 2025, Roche announced a USD 550 million investment to enhance its Indianapolis-based diagnostics manufacturing site, which will improve the capabilities of CGM and test strip production to support the North American and markets.

Test Strip Market Segmentation

By Product Type



Blood Glucose Test Strips

Urine Test Strips

Pregnancy Test Strips

Infectious Disease Test Strips

Cholesterol Test Strips

Ketone Test Strips Others

By Application



Diabetes Management

Pregnancy Testing

Infectious Disease Diagnosis

Cholesterol & Lipid Testing

Kidney Function Testing

Drug Abuse Detection Others

By Technology



Electrochemical Test Strips

Optical Test Strips

Lateral Flow Assay (LFA)-based Strips

Colorimetric Test Strips

Biosensor-based Strips Others

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Direct Institutional Sales Others

By End User



Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Point-of-Care Testing Centers

Pharmacies & Retail Clinics Others

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



TEST STRIP ADOPTION & USAGE METRICS – helps you understand patient usage trends, market share across home and clinical settings, testing frequency, and adoption across developed and emerging markets.

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE & ACCURACY METRICS – helps you evaluate accuracy levels, false positive and negative rates, patient adherence, and product stability across different test strip types.

TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION & PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT METRICS – helps you analyze advancements in biosensor technologies, multi-analyte test strips, and integration with digital health tools and monitoring applications.

REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & USAGE STANDARDIZATION METRICS – helps you track regional differences in calibration standards, regulatory approvals, and compliance requirements impacting market adoption.

END-USE DEMAND & DISEASE PREVALENCE METRICS – helps you assess demand driven by diabetes and chronic disease prevalence, along with the shift toward home-based and point-of-care diagnostics. PRICING, ACCESSIBILITY & MARKET EXPANSION METRICS – helps you evaluate the impact of generic versus branded products, reimbursement policies, and growth opportunities in emerging markets.

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Test Strip Market Report Scope