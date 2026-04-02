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Careem Shares Key Customer Trends During Ramadan
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Careem Market grocery orders tripled around Suhoor during Ramadan.
The highest single saving on Careem DineOut reached SAR 2,388, with peak dining activity running until 11 pm
Careem Bike and scooter riders in Medina covered 268km during Ramadan, removing an estimated 40.76 tons of CO2 from the atmosphere
The most popular Bike route of the month was the Darb Al-Sunah, from South Haram to Quba Mosque, peaking after Taraweeh prayers each evening
Riyadh, KSA, March, 2026: Careem reports key customer trends across the Everything App during the Holy Month of Ramadan 2026 in Saudi Arabia, revealing how millions of customers across the Kingdom shifted their routines, gave generously, and leaned on the app to keep pace with the rhythms of the month. Careem DineOut: Careem DineOut, the in-app dining discovery and booking service, was a popular choice for Iftar bookings this year. Peak transactions ran between 10 and 11 pm, while the highest spending of the evening came in between 7 and 8 pm. The highest single saving recorded on Careem DineOut during Ramadan was SAR 2,388. One customer used the service 18 times during the month, making them the most dedicated foodie of the Holy Month. Careem Market: Careem Market saw a significant surge in demand throughout Ramadan. Overall order volumes grew significantly compared to pre-Ramadan. Orders placed around Iftar (5–6 pm) rose significantly, while Suhoor demand at 4 am more than tripled as customers stocked up before dawn. The most popular items reflected classic Ramadan pantry staples: Almarai Yoghurt led in units sold, with customers buying in bulk at an average of six units per order. Banana was the most widely purchased item across baskets, appearing in the highest number of unique orders. Almarai Laban rounded out the top three, with customers averaging over seven units per order. Careem Bike: Careem Bike told one of the most distinctive stories of Ramadan 2026 in Saudi Arabia. The most popular route of the month was the Darb Al-Sunah, the historic path connecting South Haram to Quba Mosque. Tourists and residents alike used e-bikes and scooters to make the journey after Taraweeh prayers each evening, visiting Quba Mosque and exploring the local markets along the way. It became the city's favourite spiritual and social evening commute. One rider took it further than most. On 5th March, a user started a scooter trip at midnight in Quba and arrived at the Haram at 5am, just in time for Fajr prayer. One dedicated monthly subscriber averaged eight rides a day throughout Ramadan, completing a ride every single day of the month. Beyond convenience, Careem's micro-mobility riders made a meaningful environmental contribution. E-bikes and scooters covered a combined 268km during Ramadan, removing an estimated 40.76 tons of CO2 from the atmosphere, roughly the equivalent of planting 300 palm trees. To explore Careem's full range of services, download or open the latest version of the Careem app. About Careem:
Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 3.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 75 million customers, and built a platform for the region's best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.
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