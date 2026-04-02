Central Railway To Run Over 2,100 Summer Special Trains From Mumbai, Pune - Details Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) Central Railway on Thursday said it will operate over 2,100 summer special trains from Mumbai and Pune to ease passenger rush during the holiday season.

Of these, 735 will be unreserved special trains while 624 will be reserved services, Central Railway said in a social media post on X.

“More than 2100 summer specials planned from Mumbai and Pune for the convenience of passengers. 735 unreserved and 624 reserved trains for Maharashtra,” the post said.

"Within Maharashtra, special train services will run between Mumbai/Daund and Solapur, Pune and Kolhapur, Nashik Road and Badnera, and Hadapsar and Harangul. For destinations outside Maharashtra, the special trains will run on routes such as Mumbai-Ballia, Mumbai-Gorakhpur, Daund-Kalaburagi and Solapur-Kalaburagi/Anakapalle," it said in a statement in March.

The summer special services include trains already running as 'Trains on Demand' as well as additional special trains introduced for the peak travel period, the statement had said.

“The services will help passengers plan their journeys during the summer vacation period,” the Central Railway said.

During a Lok Sabha session on Wednesday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw detailed railway operations for the 2025-26 fiscal year, emphasising how a decade of strategic investment has supported the nation's middle class and low-income populations. Vaishnaw informed the House that the Railways managed an unprecedented 76,352 special train services during FY 2025-26, with 25,000 trains currently operating daily across the national network.

"PM Narendra Modi has made a record budget allocation for the railway development across the country. Railways are the mode of transport for the poor and middle class. The benefits of investments in the last decade are reaching the poor and middle class across the country. In the financial year which completed yesterday, a record 76,352 special trains were run. 25,000 trains are running daily on the railway network," Vaishnaw said.

The sector also reached a new milestone in logistics, transporting a record 1,670 million metric tons of cargo. This represents a 3.25% increase in freight loading over the prior year, driven by a 6.73% rise in iron ore and a 3.41% uptick in cement transport. Furthermore, the Minister highlighted a major safety breakthrough, reporting that the previous fiscal year saw only 16 consequential accidents-the lowest figure recorded in five decades.

In a separate written response to the Rajya Sabha earlier this week, Vaishnaw outlined an extensive initiative to develop specialised passenger holding zones at 76 Indian stations. These modernised areas aim to reduce platform crowding by offering organised, comfortable spaces. These zones will feature essential facilities, including seating, potable water, restrooms, ticketing counters, digital information boards, and security checkpoints to effectively handle high volumes of travellers during peak periods.