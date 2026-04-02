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Trump Considers Removing Attorney General Pam Bondi

Trump Considers Removing Attorney General Pam Bondi


2026-04-02 09:52:05
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has reportedly held private discussions about possibly removing Attorney General Pam Bondi, citing dissatisfaction with the Justice Department’s perceived lack of aggressive action against his political rivals.

Sources familiar with the matter indicate that conversations within the administration have explored potential successors, including Lee Zeldin and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. It is not yet known whether Trump will move forward with removing Bondi.

Responding to the reports, Trump issued a statement saying: "Attorney General Pam Bondi is a wonderful person, and she is doing a good job."

Despite this public endorsement, sources suggest Trump has privately expressed frustration for months regarding the pace and effectiveness of investigations into his opponents, including concerns over Bondi’s handling of Justice Department documents related to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Bondi’s February testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, where she clashed with lawmakers and deflected questions, reportedly fueled further internal concerns.

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