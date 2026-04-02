Her Name Is Suzy. She's Your Decision Engine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After nine years building toward this moment, Suzy launches the first enterprise platform that turns marketing intelligence into decisions the whole organization can act on

NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suzy today announced their launch as a decision engine, a new enterprise platform built to close the gap between what marketing organizations know and what they actually do about it.

The announcement marks a refounding moment for the company-and the fulfillment of a vision that began with a single email sent at 12:23 AM in 2017.

The Same Vision, Nine Years Later

In 2017, Suzy Founder and CEO Matt Britton sent a late-night email to Bryan Silverman-then his Chief of Staff, now Suzy's COO-with a one-paragraph vision: build a companion that could help every person in business decide with confidence. That email became the company. The company became a platform trusted by 350+ enterprises, including Microsoft, Google, PepsiCo, Netflix, Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, and Nestlé.

But the original ambition was always bigger than a research platform. In 2023, Britton coined the term“decision engine” to describe what Suzy was becoming-a system whose output isn't a report or a dashboard, but a decision.

“Every CMO we talk to says some version of the same thing: we have more intelligence than we know what to do with. What we don't have is a way to turn it into a decision the whole organization can act on. The bottleneck was never data. It's the last mile from intelligence to impact. We named this company after a person nine years ago. At the time, it was a branding decision. Now it is the product.”

- Matt Britton, Founder and CEO, Suzy

The Signal Problem

The world does not have a data problem. It has a signal problem. Enterprise marketing organizations today operate across twenty-plus tools-dashboards, vendor reports, research decks, AI assistants, social listening platforms-with no single system that synthesizes them into action.

According to Forrester, only 48% of business decisions are based on quantitative information and analysis. Research from Keen Decision Systems found that brands increased marketing investment by 15% in 2024 but saw only a 4% ROI boost in return. The reason isn't creative quality. It's that intelligence never becomes insight, and insight never becomes impact.

The cost is invisible on any single line item but devastating in aggregate: delayed launches, campaigns built on conflicting assumptions, research that gets presented once and forgotten, and teams making competing decisions using competing versions of the truth.

What the Decision Engine Does

Suzy is structured around three capabilities-Focus, Prove, and Activate-each designed to close a specific gap in the journey from intelligence to insight to impact.

Focus filters signal from noise, helping teams know where to direct attention before bad data enters the system. Prove turns every study and research asset into a living, queryable resource connected to the broader intelligence picture-so research compounds instead of expiring. Activate translates intelligence into outputs built for every stakeholder-the CMO, the media buyer, the creative director, the CFO-so the entire organization acts from one source of truth.

Underneath it all, Suzy is built on ground truth: real consumers, answering real questions, about real decisions. In a world that can generate anything, the one thing that cannot be manufactured is what a real person actually thinks. Every insight Suzy delivers is rooted in what people actually said.

And critically, Suzy is not omniscient. When the data is thin, she says so. When a question can't be answered with what exists, she tells you what it would take to close the gap-and offers to go get it. In a market full of systems that confidently fabricate, that honesty is the foundation of trust.

Why Suzy. Why Now.

A decision engine is an entirely new category of capability. Others will follow Suzy into this space. The need is too vast and too urgent for any single company to serve alone.

But Suzy enters this category with what no new entrant can replicate: nine years and 400+ enterprise relationships across Tech, Financial Services, and Retail & Consumer. Over $120M in venture capital raised. Deep pattern recognition built across thousands of strategic engagements. And a founder whose career in the room where decisions get made-as a published AI expert, bestselling author, and advertising industry veteran-gave the company a firsthand understanding of where intelligence breaks down.

Five years from now, every organization that makes high-stakes decisions about consumers will have a decision engine. The question is whether they will have stitched it together from a dozen tools-or whether they will have Suzy.

“Our customers didn't just give us their trust-they gave us a window into how the best marketing organizations in the world think, decide, and act. They kept telling us: the research is great, but what we really need is help making the decision. So that's what we built.”

- Matt Britton, Founder and CEO, Suzy

Availability

Suzy is available now. Enterprise marketing teams can explore the platform through a live product demo, a self-guided interactive tour, or an ROI calculator that models the cost of the intelligence gap based on company revenue and marketing investment. Suzy will host a live launch event on Wednesday, April 8, featuring a full platform walkthrough and a conversation with Matt Britton on the decision engine category - register here: .

Read the full Decision Engine Manifesto at suzy

About Suzy

Suzy is the decision engine for modern marketing. Founded in 2018 by CEO Matt Britton-a published AI expert, bestselling author, advertising industry veteran, and host of the Speed of Culture podcast on the Adweek Podcast Network-Suzy has spent nine years guiding 350+ enterprise brands through their most consequential strategic decisions. Suzy turns fragmented intelligence into decisions the whole organization can act on. Real consumer data. Persistent brand memory. An always-on partner who knows your business and gets smarter every day. Learn more at.

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