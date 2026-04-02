MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) BTCC Exchange Named Official Regional Partner of the Argentine National Team

April 02, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: BTCC Exchange

Lodz, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, today announced its official partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) as the regional partner of the Argentine National Team. The landmark partnership spans the full 2026 FIFA World Cup schedule, bringing together two names whose legacies have been forged through a long-standing history of excellence, resilience, and an unbreakable will to win.







BTCC Exchange today announces its official partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) as the regional partner of the Argentine National Team.

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Built for Champions: A Partnership Rooted in Shared History

Argentina's football legacy is among the most celebrated in international history. As the reigning FIFA World Cup and Copa América champions, the Albiceleste have cemented their place at the top of the game. From the nation's first World Cup title in 1978, through Diego Maradona's defining performances in 1986, to Lionel Messi's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph, the Argentine team have built their standing match by match. Players like Gabriel Batistuta, Javier Zanetti, and Ángel Di María have each contributed to a legacy defined by consistency and resolve.

BTCC's trajectory reflects a similar ethos. As the longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange in the industry, BTCC has navigated multiple market cycles since its founding, building its reputation through reliability and sustained performance.

"We believe the strongest partnerships reflect shared identity and ambition. Our collaboration with the Argentine Football Association is exactly the kind of partnership that shapes our brand. As we approach our 15th anniversary, it marks an important milestone in our global growth," said Aaryn Ling, Head of Branding at BTCC.

Claudio Fabián Tapia, President of the Argentine Football Association, added: "When we looked at BTCC's history in the industry, what stood out wasn't just how long they've been around, but how consistently they've earned the trust of their users. That kind of track record matters to us, and it made this partnership a natural fit."

Partnership Values

The BTCC x AFA partnership is grounded in five shared principles that reflect a common belief: legends are made with every trade.

Excellence - Highest level of performance in pursuit of success. Legacy - A tribute to the history built by those before us. Passion - An undying force uniting fans on the pitch and traders in the market. Innovation - Pushing the limits of what the future could be. Teamwork - Standing on the shoulders of giants.

Celebrating the Partnership: BTCC x AFA Legendary Lucky Draw

To mark the partnership, BTCC is running an exclusive lucky draw campaign from April 2 to April 15, 2026, open to all users. Prizes include select premium merchandise, with the top prize being a jersey signed by the legendary Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez or Alexis Mac Allister. Full campaign and registration details are available on BTCC's website.

In addition to the lucky draw campaign, a trading competition featuring substantial prize pools as well as exclusive BTCC x AFA merchandise will launch soon. Users can compete on trading volume to win premium items signed by the Argentine National team. Full details on eligibility, prizes, and registration will be published on the BTCC website and official channels ahead of launch.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. As the official regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as its global brand ambassador, BTCC offers secure and accessible cryptocurrency trading services, focused on delivering a user-friendly experience while adhering to applicable regulatory standards.

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#BTCCxArgentineFA #BuiltForChampions

Virtual assets carry a high level of risk and may result in the loss of your entire investment. Prices are volatile. Please assess your risk tolerance before trading.

About the Argentine Football Association (AFA)

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is the governing body for football in Argentina. It oversees the main domestic competitions, including the Primera División, and manages both the men's and women's national teams, as well as domestic cups and other football activities nationwide. Argentina's national team, La Albiceleste, has won the FIFA World Cup in 1978, 1986, and 2022.







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Source: BTCC Exchange