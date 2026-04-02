Ravi Kishan Alleges Suppression Of Cultural Events In Bengal, Exudes Confidence Of BJP's Win

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Supporting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini over her claims of "cultural fascism" in West Bengal, party's Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, on Thursday, alleged that cultural programmes are being deliberately obstructed in the state and asserted that the ruling Trinamool Congress is "fearful" ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Reacting to the controversy, BJP MP Kishan said that repeated denial of permissions for cultural events in West Bengal reflects a larger pattern of suppression and insecurity within the state government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"I want to make this clear and also convey it to 'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee), that the genuine situation is that you (Trinamool Congress) are losing the elections and the BJP will form the government in West Bengal," he added.

Kishan also alleged that despite the popularity and non-political nature of Hema Malini's dance performances, permissions for her programmes were not being granted in the poll-bound state.

"Hema Malini is our senior and a respected artiste. Her programmes are watched and appreciated by people across the country, but even then permissions are being denied," the BJP MP said.

Referring to cultural traditions, Kishan said that events like Krishna Leela and classical performances, which have deep roots in Indian heritage, are being hindered.

"They (West Bengal) organise very good Krishna Leela and classical programmes. This shows how narrow-minded they (Trinamool Congress) are, how fearful these people are, and how scared the state government is," he added.

Ravi Kishan's remarks come after Hema Malini wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, raising concerns over what she described as a "growing atmosphere of cultural fascism" in West Bengal.

In her letter, Hema Malini cited instances of last-minute cancellations and denial of permissions for cultural events, and also flagged concerns regarding the safety and security of artistes in the poll-bound state.

Ravi Kishan echoed these concerns, alleging that such actions not only hurt cultural expression but also impact the livelihoods of artistes, who depend on these programmes.

The BJP has been increasingly vocal about alleged restrictions on its activities and cultural events in West Bengal, with party leaders accusing the state administration of using administrative measures to curb both political and cultural outreach.