Ramayana Teaser: Who Is Playing Raavan? Mystery Builds After Viral Clip

The teaser for Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' is finally out, and social media is buzzing with mixed reactions. While we got a glimpse of some stars, the makers kept Raavan's face a secret. So, who is the hero playing this powerful role? Let's find out.

Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra's 'Ramayana' teaser is making waves online. The teaser shows Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Dashrath. However, the makers did not reveal Raavan's face. Let's find out which actor is playing the epic role.

The teaser showed a glimpse of Raavan but kept his face hidden. Despite this, the character is trending all over social media. For those wondering, South superstar Yash is playing the role of Raavan in 'Ramayana'.

Just so you know, superstar Yash, who plays Raavan, will appear in two films in 2026. His first film, 'Toxic', is set to release on June 4. His second movie, 'Ramayana', will hit theatres on Diwali.

There's been a lot of buzz around Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' for a while now, with updates dropping from time to time. The makers created a huge splash by releasing the teaser on Hanuman Jayanti. People are watching it on loop, and it has already crossed 7.3 million (73 lakh) views.

Director Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' will be released in two parts. Reports suggest that the first part is complete, with only some post-production work remaining. The movie, produced by Namit Malhotra with a budget of Rs 4000 crore, is scheduled to release on Diwali 2026, which is November 6.

The film 'Ramayana' features Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the main roles. The cast also includes Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Amitabh Bachchan, Indira Krishnan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, and Mohit Raina in lead roles.