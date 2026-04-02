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Sweden to Commit USD916M to Defend Nuclear Plants from Drone Attacks
(MENAFN) Sweden is deploying nearly $1 billion to bolster its aerial defenses, with Defense Minister Pål Jonson announcing Thursday an 8.7 billion Swedish crown — or $916 million — investment in a new mobile counter-drone air defense system.
The procurement, confirmed by the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration and reported by daily Dagens Nyheter, will see the advanced system deployed to shield frontline troops and a broad range of critical national infrastructure, including nuclear power plants, railway hubs, and major cities.
The contract spans multiple defense contractors, with BAE Systems and Saab named among the key suppliers under the umbrella agreement.
Jonson made clear the investment was driven by an increasingly hostile security environment. "It is more important than ever to invest in air defense capabilities. Protection against threats from the air is a high priority for the government and we will conclude more agreements to strengthen the Swedish defense," he said in a news release.
Deliveries of the new systems are slated to commence in 2027, according to the report — a timeline that reflects Stockholm's urgency in closing capability gaps as aerial and drone threats continue to reshape the modern battlefield across Europe.
The announcement adds to a growing wave of Scandinavian defense spending as NATO's newer northern members race to meet — and in some cases exceed — the alliance's benchmark defense expenditure targets.
The procurement, confirmed by the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration and reported by daily Dagens Nyheter, will see the advanced system deployed to shield frontline troops and a broad range of critical national infrastructure, including nuclear power plants, railway hubs, and major cities.
The contract spans multiple defense contractors, with BAE Systems and Saab named among the key suppliers under the umbrella agreement.
Jonson made clear the investment was driven by an increasingly hostile security environment. "It is more important than ever to invest in air defense capabilities. Protection against threats from the air is a high priority for the government and we will conclude more agreements to strengthen the Swedish defense," he said in a news release.
Deliveries of the new systems are slated to commence in 2027, according to the report — a timeline that reflects Stockholm's urgency in closing capability gaps as aerial and drone threats continue to reshape the modern battlefield across Europe.
The announcement adds to a growing wave of Scandinavian defense spending as NATO's newer northern members race to meet — and in some cases exceed — the alliance's benchmark defense expenditure targets.
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