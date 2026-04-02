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Missile Debris Causes Small Damage Close to Abu Dhabi Industrial Zone
(MENAFN) Authorities in Abu Dhabi reported Thursday that debris from an intercepted missile caused minor damage near an industrial area, with no injuries. The incident occurred near Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi after the UAE’s air defense systems successfully intercepted the projectile, according to the Emirates News Agency.
Officials confirmed that the damage was limited and that no casualties occurred.
Regional tensions have risen since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on February 28, which has killed over 1,340 people, including the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks on Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US forces, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
Officials confirmed that the damage was limited and that no casualties occurred.
Regional tensions have risen since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on February 28, which has killed over 1,340 people, including the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks on Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US forces, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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