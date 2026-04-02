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Turkish Karmod Delivers Container Site Office to Back Residential Project
(MENAFN) Turkish firm Karmod has delivered a two-story container site office to support a residential project in Kepez, Antalya. The 330-square-meter office was completed in just three days.
According to a company spokesperson, Karmod focuses on fast installation, structural safety, and ergonomic design to meet investor needs for offices and rest areas. The office was customized for the project, with laminate flooring throughout and tile finishes in wet areas such as toilets and washrooms. It will be used during the construction of a mixed-use residential development that includes 450 housing units and 430 commercial spaces.
According to a company spokesperson, Karmod focuses on fast installation, structural safety, and ergonomic design to meet investor needs for offices and rest areas. The office was customized for the project, with laminate flooring throughout and tile finishes in wet areas such as toilets and washrooms. It will be used during the construction of a mixed-use residential development that includes 450 housing units and 430 commercial spaces.
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