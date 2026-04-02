Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SpaceX IS on Track to Join Ranks of World's Most Valuable Public Firms

SpaceX IS on Track to Join Ranks of World's Most Valuable Public Firms


2026-04-02 05:02:22
(MENAFN) Elon Musk’s SpaceX is moving closer to joining the ranks of the world’s most valuable publicly traded companies.

The aerospace firm, which produces rockets, space exploration technology, and Starlink satellites, is currently privately owned. On Wednesday, it submitted a confidential filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering, paving the way for its shares to be traded on the stock market.

Once public, SpaceX’s valuation is expected to exceed $1 trillion (£751 billion), potentially making its stock market debut one of the largest in history. Musk’s stake in the company would position him to become the first trillionaire in the world.

Reports indicate the company plans to go public sometime in June. A confidential IPO filing allows firms to seek regulatory feedback without immediately disclosing sensitive information.

The following phase typically involves “roadshows,” where executives meet major investors to encourage share purchases.

By offering public shares, SpaceX aims to raise at least $50 billion, according to reports.

MENAFN02042026000045017640ID1110934147



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search