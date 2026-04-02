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SpaceX IS on Track to Join Ranks of World's Most Valuable Public Firms
(MENAFN) Elon Musk’s SpaceX is moving closer to joining the ranks of the world’s most valuable publicly traded companies.
The aerospace firm, which produces rockets, space exploration technology, and Starlink satellites, is currently privately owned. On Wednesday, it submitted a confidential filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering, paving the way for its shares to be traded on the stock market.
Once public, SpaceX’s valuation is expected to exceed $1 trillion (£751 billion), potentially making its stock market debut one of the largest in history. Musk’s stake in the company would position him to become the first trillionaire in the world.
Reports indicate the company plans to go public sometime in June. A confidential IPO filing allows firms to seek regulatory feedback without immediately disclosing sensitive information.
The following phase typically involves “roadshows,” where executives meet major investors to encourage share purchases.
By offering public shares, SpaceX aims to raise at least $50 billion, according to reports.
The aerospace firm, which produces rockets, space exploration technology, and Starlink satellites, is currently privately owned. On Wednesday, it submitted a confidential filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering, paving the way for its shares to be traded on the stock market.
Once public, SpaceX’s valuation is expected to exceed $1 trillion (£751 billion), potentially making its stock market debut one of the largest in history. Musk’s stake in the company would position him to become the first trillionaire in the world.
Reports indicate the company plans to go public sometime in June. A confidential IPO filing allows firms to seek regulatory feedback without immediately disclosing sensitive information.
The following phase typically involves “roadshows,” where executives meet major investors to encourage share purchases.
By offering public shares, SpaceX aims to raise at least $50 billion, according to reports.
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