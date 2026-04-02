JP Nadda Assures States Of Fertiliser Supply Amid West Asia Conflict

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda on Thursday held discussions with Agriculture Ministers of states and Chief Ministers to review fertiliser availability, assuring them of full support amid concerns arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict, sources told ANI.

The meeting comes at a critical time as global supply chains have been impacted due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a key region for fertiliser imports and raw materials. According to sources, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan also met Nadda in Parliament to assess the situation and coordinate necessary actions.

Government Assures Adequate Stocks for Kharif Season

Earlier in a press briefing on Wednesday, the Ministry of Agriculture also assured that India's agriculture sector and farmers will not be adversely affected, stating that adequate stocks of seeds and fertilisers are available for the upcoming Kharif season. Additional Secretary Maninder Kaur Dwivedi said that seed availability is in surplus of 19.29 lakh quintals against the estimated requirement of 166.46 lakh quintals. She also highlighted that the fertiliser requirement for Kharif crops stands at 390.52 LMT, out of which around 46 per cent, or 180 LMT, is already available as opening stock.

Concerns Over Import Dependency and Supply Chains

Fertiliser play a crucial role in ensuring agricultural productivity, especially during the Kharif season, which is a key cropping period in India. However, the sector remains heavily dependent on imports, making it vulnerable to global disruptions. Concerns have been raised by various experts and agencies on fertiliser availability for the Kharif season.

Crisil Predicts Potential Production Hit

According to a report by Crisil Ratings, supply chain disruptions due to the ongoing conflict could potentially impact domestic production of both complex fertilisers and urea by 10-15 per cent.

Urea accounts for 45 per cent of fertiliser consumption in India, while complex fertilisers such as di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) make up one-third of consumption. Single super phosphate (SSP) and muriate of potash (MOP) account for the remaining share.

India's reliance on imports remains significant, with around 20 per cent of urea and one-third of complex fertilisers, primarily DAP, being imported. Additionally, key raw materials such as natural gas, which accounts for about 80 per cent of urea production cost, and inputs like ammonia and phosphoric acid are largely sourced from abroad due to limited domestic availability. The Middle East plays a vital role in India's fertiliser supply chain, accounting for around 40 per cent of imports in the first nine months of fiscal 2026, compared to 42 per cent in fiscal 2025 and 28 per cent in fiscal 2024.

Given this dependence, disruptions in the region could impact availability and prices. However, the government's assurance of adequate stock and proactive coordination with states aims to ensure that farmers do not face shortages during the crucial sowing season. (ANI)

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