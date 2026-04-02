Inside PHOTOS Of Mohanlal's Beautiful Kochi Home With Kerala-Style Architecture With Modern Luxury

Mohanlal's Kochi home is reportedly a sprawling 9,000 sq ft duplex apartment, spread across two floors in a premium residential complex.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is known not just for his iconic films but also for his refined lifestyle-and his Kochi home is a perfect reflection of that. Located in one of Kerala's most premium residential zones, his luxurious duplex combines modern comfort with traditional aesthetics, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity homes in South India.

One of the most striking aspects of Mohanlal's Kochi residence is its deep connection with nature. The interiors are thoughtfully designed with earthy tones, wooden textures, and large open spaces that allow natural light to flood in.

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The home beautifully blends Kerala-style architecture with modern luxury, creating a calm and peaceful environment. From indoor plants to artistic décor, every element reflects a sense of warmth and serenity.

This nature-inspired design is not just about aesthetics-it also enhances ventilation and creates a soothing living experience, something that perfectly aligns with the actor's grounded personality.

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Mohanlal's Kochi home is reportedly a sprawling 9,000 sq ft duplex apartment, spread across two floors in a premium residential complex.

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The house features:

* Spacious living areas with elegant interiors

* Designer furniture and curated art pieces

* A modern kitchen with high-end fittings

* Large balconies offering scenic city views

* Personal memorabilia, including iconic film elements

The duplex layout ensures privacy while also offering ample space for family living and entertaining guests.

While exact figures are not officially disclosed, real estate estimates suggest that Mohanlal's Kochi duplex is valued between ₹8 crore and ₹12 crore, depending on market conditions and location advantages.

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Some reports even indicate that his overall real estate investments in Kochi are worth multi-crore figures, highlighting his strong presence in Kerala's luxury property market.

* Prime location in Kochi

* High-end construction and interiors

* Celebrity ownership

* Rising demand for luxury homes in Kerala

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Mohanlal's house is not just about luxury-it's about balance. While it offers world-class amenities, it stays rooted in simplicity and culture.

Kochi itself has become a hotspot for premium real estate due to infrastructure growth and NRI demand, making such homes even more valuable investments.

For fans and design lovers alike, his home serves as inspiration-proving that elegance lies in blending tradition, comfort, and nature.

Mohanlal's Kochi home is more than just a luxury property-it's a reflection of his personality and lifestyle. With its serene design, spacious layout, and premium value, it stands as one of the finest celebrity homes in Kerala.

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