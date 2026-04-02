403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Army Enforces Curfew in Hebron During Passover
(MENAFN) The Israel military imposed a curfew Wednesday evening on several Palestinian neighborhoods in central Hebron, sealing off entrances in observance of the Jewish holiday of Passover, according to reports.
Human rights activist Aref Jaber said that residents of the Jaber, Salaymeh, and Wadi al-Hussein neighborhoods—areas under Israeli control—were notified that the curfew would begin at 04:00 pm local time (1300 GMT). The duration of the closure was not specified, though in previous years it typically coincides with the start of Passover, which begins at sunset on Wednesday and continues for a week.
Jaber added that the restrictions affect approximately 500 Palestinian families, totaling more than 2,500 people, amid a significant military presence and limitations that prevent free movement or access to homes.
Under the 1997 Hebron Protocol between the Palestinian Authority and Israel, the city is divided into H1, under Palestinian administration, and H2, controlled by Israel. H2 accounts for roughly 20% of the city and includes the Old City, the Ibrahimi Mosque, and the neighborhoods affected by the curfew. Palestinian estimates indicate that over 800 Israeli settlers live within the Israeli-controlled zone.
Human rights activist Aref Jaber said that residents of the Jaber, Salaymeh, and Wadi al-Hussein neighborhoods—areas under Israeli control—were notified that the curfew would begin at 04:00 pm local time (1300 GMT). The duration of the closure was not specified, though in previous years it typically coincides with the start of Passover, which begins at sunset on Wednesday and continues for a week.
Jaber added that the restrictions affect approximately 500 Palestinian families, totaling more than 2,500 people, amid a significant military presence and limitations that prevent free movement or access to homes.
Under the 1997 Hebron Protocol between the Palestinian Authority and Israel, the city is divided into H1, under Palestinian administration, and H2, controlled by Israel. H2 accounts for roughly 20% of the city and includes the Old City, the Ibrahimi Mosque, and the neighborhoods affected by the curfew. Palestinian estimates indicate that over 800 Israeli settlers live within the Israeli-controlled zone.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment