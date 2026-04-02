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Hezbollah Launches Attacks Against Northern Israel
(MENAFN) Lebanon's Hezbollah carried out a sweeping series of missile, artillery, and drone attacks against Israeli troops and infrastructure across northern Israel and border areas on Thursday, bringing its total assault count for the day to 12 strikes.
In a succession of separate statements, the group said it fired missiles at infrastructure in the Kiryat Ata area, east of the occupied city of Haifa, before turning its sights on troop concentrations and military vehicles in the northern Israeli settlements of Metula and Malkia.
Hezbollah also reported shelling Israeli soldiers and vehicles with artillery fire at Jnijal Hill, near the southern Lebanese town of Qantara, while a separate missile strike hit what it described as a gathering of Israeli forces in the Sadr area close to Aita al-Shaab.
The group's operations continued into the day with rocket barrages directed at Israeli troop gatherings in the settlements of Yir'on and Al-Malkiya. Hezbollah additionally confirmed that its drone units struck the settlement of Even Menachem in northern Israel.
The escalating cross-border campaign comes as Israel has sustained a relentless air and ground offensive against Lebanon following a Hezbollah cross-border attack on March 2. Lebanese authorities report that the Israeli assault has since claimed the lives of nearly 1,318 people, with a further 3,935 wounded.
In a succession of separate statements, the group said it fired missiles at infrastructure in the Kiryat Ata area, east of the occupied city of Haifa, before turning its sights on troop concentrations and military vehicles in the northern Israeli settlements of Metula and Malkia.
Hezbollah also reported shelling Israeli soldiers and vehicles with artillery fire at Jnijal Hill, near the southern Lebanese town of Qantara, while a separate missile strike hit what it described as a gathering of Israeli forces in the Sadr area close to Aita al-Shaab.
The group's operations continued into the day with rocket barrages directed at Israeli troop gatherings in the settlements of Yir'on and Al-Malkiya. Hezbollah additionally confirmed that its drone units struck the settlement of Even Menachem in northern Israel.
The escalating cross-border campaign comes as Israel has sustained a relentless air and ground offensive against Lebanon following a Hezbollah cross-border attack on March 2. Lebanese authorities report that the Israeli assault has since claimed the lives of nearly 1,318 people, with a further 3,935 wounded.
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