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Successful Launch Of 'Traumatixxx: (Sono Kakusei)' By Jonathan Luis Garcia On Amazon And Barnes & Noble
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Book Writing Venture, a leading publishing and book development company with over a decade of experience in Orlando, proudly announces the successful release of“Traumatixxx: (Sono Kakusei)” by emerging author Jonathan Luis Garcia. The book officially launched on February 20, 2026, and is now available worldwide on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
This milestone marks not only the debut of a powerful new voice in storytelling but also reflects Book Writing Venture's continued commitment to transforming creative visions into impactful literary works.
A Story Born from Imagination, Trauma, and Transformation
From an early age, Jonathan Luis Garcia found inspiration in comic books, anime, and manga worlds where imagination knew no limits. Over time, these inspirations evolved into something deeper and more meaningful. Encouraged by his wife, he began writing down his ideas, ultimately giving life to Traumatixxx, a story that blends emotional depth with cinematic storytelling.
“As I celebrate both the completion of my first story and the birth of my first child, I invite readers into the world I have created a world called Traumatixxx.”
- Jonathan Luis Garcia
About the Book
“Traumatixxx: (Sono Kakusei)” is a gripping and emotionally intense narrative that explores trauma, identity, and transformation.
Set in a world shaped by pain and survival, the story follows Jonske a boy raised in harsh foster environments where silence weighs heavier than violence. When his breaking point arrives, something within him awakens: a dark and powerful force born from accumulated trauma.
As he loses everything, including the fragile connections he once held, his transformation begins. With the mysterious figure Sol manipulating events from the shadows, Jonske's journey raises profound questions:
.Is his power a gift or a curse?
.What is the voice within him truly seeking?
.And can he control what he is becoming?
“Every scar tells a story. His will shake the world.”
This is not a traditional hero's journey-it is the origin of something far more complex.
A Cinematic Writing Style Designed for the Big Screen
Jonathan describes his writing style as deeply visual and cinematic:
“The style of my writing, I would best describe it as if a scriptwriter made this and it's ready for the big screen.”
The narrative structure, pacing, and intensity position Traumatixxx as a strong candidate for future adaptation into film or series formats.
About the Author
Jonathan Luis Garcia is a debut author whose passion for storytelling was shaped by years of immersion in visual and narrative art forms such as anime, manga, and comics. His work reflects a unique blend of imagination and emotional realism, delivering stories that resonate with readers on a psychological and visual level.
Connect with the Author
Readers and media professionals can follow Jonathan Luis Garcia and stay updated on his latest work, insights, and future projects through his official platforms:
TikTok: [@traumatixxx/video/7619132194010778893?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7590112823733650958 ]
Instagram: [ ]
Facebook: [ ]
BSKY: [ ]
My Book Cave: [ ]
About Book Writing Venture
Book Writing Venture is a full-service book writing, publishing, and marketing company based in Orlando, Florida. With over 10 years of industry experience, the company has helped countless authors bring their ideas to life from concept development to global distribution.
Their mission is to empower authors by turning their stories into professionally crafted books that stand out in competitive marketplaces like Amazon.
The best publishing firm in Florida
Writing Support
Editing Support
Marketing Support
We are a one stop solution for authors.
Availability
“Traumatixxx: (Sono Kakusei)” is now available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
This milestone marks not only the debut of a powerful new voice in storytelling but also reflects Book Writing Venture's continued commitment to transforming creative visions into impactful literary works.
A Story Born from Imagination, Trauma, and Transformation
From an early age, Jonathan Luis Garcia found inspiration in comic books, anime, and manga worlds where imagination knew no limits. Over time, these inspirations evolved into something deeper and more meaningful. Encouraged by his wife, he began writing down his ideas, ultimately giving life to Traumatixxx, a story that blends emotional depth with cinematic storytelling.
“As I celebrate both the completion of my first story and the birth of my first child, I invite readers into the world I have created a world called Traumatixxx.”
- Jonathan Luis Garcia
About the Book
“Traumatixxx: (Sono Kakusei)” is a gripping and emotionally intense narrative that explores trauma, identity, and transformation.
Set in a world shaped by pain and survival, the story follows Jonske a boy raised in harsh foster environments where silence weighs heavier than violence. When his breaking point arrives, something within him awakens: a dark and powerful force born from accumulated trauma.
As he loses everything, including the fragile connections he once held, his transformation begins. With the mysterious figure Sol manipulating events from the shadows, Jonske's journey raises profound questions:
.Is his power a gift or a curse?
.What is the voice within him truly seeking?
.And can he control what he is becoming?
“Every scar tells a story. His will shake the world.”
This is not a traditional hero's journey-it is the origin of something far more complex.
A Cinematic Writing Style Designed for the Big Screen
Jonathan describes his writing style as deeply visual and cinematic:
“The style of my writing, I would best describe it as if a scriptwriter made this and it's ready for the big screen.”
The narrative structure, pacing, and intensity position Traumatixxx as a strong candidate for future adaptation into film or series formats.
About the Author
Jonathan Luis Garcia is a debut author whose passion for storytelling was shaped by years of immersion in visual and narrative art forms such as anime, manga, and comics. His work reflects a unique blend of imagination and emotional realism, delivering stories that resonate with readers on a psychological and visual level.
Connect with the Author
Readers and media professionals can follow Jonathan Luis Garcia and stay updated on his latest work, insights, and future projects through his official platforms:
TikTok: [@traumatixxx/video/7619132194010778893?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7590112823733650958 ]
Instagram: [ ]
Facebook: [ ]
BSKY: [ ]
My Book Cave: [ ]
About Book Writing Venture
Book Writing Venture is a full-service book writing, publishing, and marketing company based in Orlando, Florida. With over 10 years of industry experience, the company has helped countless authors bring their ideas to life from concept development to global distribution.
Their mission is to empower authors by turning their stories into professionally crafted books that stand out in competitive marketplaces like Amazon.
The best publishing firm in Florida
Writing Support
Editing Support
Marketing Support
We are a one stop solution for authors.
Availability
“Traumatixxx: (Sono Kakusei)” is now available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
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