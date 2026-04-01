Beeline Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Reports 127% Revenue Growth And Key Milestones Achieved In Q4 2025, Detailing Strategic Priorities For 2026

Beeline Holdings Inc., in a recent update call, reported 127% year-over-year revenue growth for Q4 2025, reflecting the expansion of its digital mortgage platform. Mortgage origination volume rose 44% to $84.7 million during the quarter, and average revenue per loan increased 31%, while cost per loan declined 18%, indicating improving unit economics. Q4 also had the company releasing BeelineEquity, a blockchain-recorded platform allowing homeowners an efficient way to access equity without refinancing. Management says the company ended 2025 debt-free, strengthening its balance sheet ahead of expansion, and executives expect accelerating revenue growth in 2026 as new products and AI-driven automation scale.

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Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), a fast-growing digital mortgage platform offering a quicker and easier path to homeownership, reported strong revenue growth and improving loan economics in its recently reported fourth-quarter 2025 results, highlighting a strategy that combines digital mortgage origination with new fee-based real-estate finance products. The fintech lender posted net revenue of $2.5 million in the fourth quarter, up 127% from the same period a year earlier and 8.3% sequentially. Mortgage originations reached $84.7 million, a 44% increase year over year ( ).

Management discussed the results during a March 30 conference call reviewing the company's financial performance and outlook for 2026. Chief executive and co-founder Nick Liuzza said 2025 represented a transition year as the company strengthened its capital structure and completed key technology...

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