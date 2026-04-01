Crypto News: Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto Nears Binance Listing As Cardano Price Prediction Targets A Strong Recovery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Duabi, UAE, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ethereum based crypto Pepeto moved into final preparation ahead of its Binance listing, and the presale became 2026's fastest filling presale as rounds close within days because experienced investors know presale pricing delivers the largest returns.

On the other end of today's crypto news, the cardano price prediction is back in the spotlight after the SEC and CFTC classified ADA as a digital commodity, three firms filed for spot ETFs, and the Midnight sidechain launched with Google Cloud as an operator according to CoinMarketCap. But despite the strongest catalyst month in Cardano history, ADA at $0.24 barely moved, and the reason why tells you everything about where real returns are being made right now.

What follows explains why the cardano price prediction and Pepeto keep landing together in crypto news and why it matters for 2026 portfolios.

Crypto News: Pepeto Binance Listing Gets Closer While the Cardano Price Prediction Signals Recovery

The cardano price prediction just received its strongest catalysts ever in a single month. The SEC and CFTC classified ADA as a digital commodity on March 18, Grayscale, 21Shares, and Canary Capital all filed for spot ETFs, and the Midnight privacy sidechain went live on March 29 with Google Cloud as an operator according to CoinMarketCap. Whales bought over $53 million in ADA last week, and Benzinga forecasts place ADA between $0.48 and $0.57 for 2026 with $1.89 by 2030.

But the crypto news that matters most is what did not happen. Despite all of it, ADA at $0.24 barely moved. Hyperliquid's HYPE token flipped ADA in market cap the same week according to CryptoBriefing, proving the market now rewards working utility over legacy reputation. Even if the cardano price prediction plays out fully, a double or triple from $0.24 no longer delivers returns large enough to reshape a portfolio.

That is the reason investors chasing the biggest gains are combining ADA with the new crypto that offers the most upside. Pepeto heading toward its Binance listing is pulling the heaviest capital, which explains why it keeps showing up alongside the cardano price prediction across crypto news.

Why Pepeto Is the New Crypto Drawing the Attention Cardano Spent Seven Years Trying to Build

According to March 2026 crypto news the cardano price prediction stays range bound, but Pepeto keeps pulling serious money for reasons far beyond meme hype.

The exchange architecture explains this speed. "PepetoSwap runs as a unified liquidity layer that processes trades across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana using a single zero fee engine with AI that reviews every listed token for exploit patterns. Users get instant execution at zero gas cost, bridgeless cross chain transfers, and built in fraud detection that blocks dangerous contracts before they reach the trading book," said a developer from the Pepeto team who previously worked at Binance.

This Ethereum based crypto cannot be ignored because of what community energy alone accomplished. Pepe coin turned early holders into millionaires without a single product and grew to an $11 billion market cap. The creator of Pepe coin now leads Pepeto. "Compare the two and the advantage is clear," said one analyst covering the project. "Pepeto brings everything that sent Pepe coin higher plus real trading tools inside a market with bigger volume. Landing below what Pepe coin reached with nothing goes against every known pattern."

Crypto news on Pepe coin shows a $5,000 early entry grew to $750,000 at the peak, and investors who missed it have been looking for a second shot. Pepeto is that shot, from the creator of Pepe coin, but with real exchange tools this time. Put those numbers beside the cardano price prediction and the answer is obvious.

Conclusion

The crypto news, the cardano price prediction, and ADA upgrades all point to recovery, and keeping ADA for stability is reasonable. But every cycle runs the same way. Generational wealth never came from buying a large cap once it bottomed. It came from finding the right new crypto before anyone else, and every signal here leads to Pepeto as the top play for 2026. The token remains in presale, and history proves that entries placed before a token reaches an exchange carry the kind of multiples traders chase for years. But presale windows are limited.

Once Pepeto lists on Binance the presale entry vanishes forever, the same way Pepe coin presale pricing vanished overnight while the earliest holders walked away with returns the market still talks about.

Click To Visit Pepeto Official Website To Buy before Listing

FAQs

What is the cardano price prediction for 2026 based on the crypto news?

March 25 data puts ADA MVRV at negative 43% inside the "opportunity zone" where 85% to 300% rallies followed in past cycles. Binance shorts climbed to levels last seen in June 2023, and the cardano price prediction points to $1.80 to $2.20 as the recovery range from $0.27.

Is Pepeto a stronger new crypto than Cardano right now?

Pepeto gives investors presale entry to an Ethereum based crypto with a Binance listing ahead, while Cardano produces $1,577 in daily fees following seven years of development through the Pepeto official website.





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