Ophthalmology Drugs Market: Current Landscape And Future Outlook

The ophthalmology drug market is projected to reach USD 26.28 billion by 2030 from USD 19.52 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2030. The growth of the ophthalmology drug market is driven by the increasing population affected by eye conditions, the efficiency of existing drugs, and a strong pipeline of new drugs being developed for ophthalmology indications.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Ophthalmology Drugs Market"

370 - Tables

55 - Figures

328 - Pages

By route of administration, Drugs administered via the intravitreal route are commonly used to treat a wide range of ophthalmological conditions. Notably, every major breakthrough medication for retinal diseases-including ranibizumab, aflibercept, faricimab, brolucizumab, pegcetacoplan, avacincaptad pegol, and dexamethasone/fluocinolone implants-has an intravitreal formulation.

Several factors contribute to intravitreal injections being the most popular method of administration for ophthalmic therapies. These include the high prevalence of retinal diseases such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), the effectiveness of these injections in delivering treatment directly to the retina, and the established role of intravitreal injections in medical practice. These injections are supported by decades of research and are increasingly utilized for new therapies.

Additional factors that enhance the demand for intravitreal injections include the high frequency of treatments, reimbursement support, and the growing adoption of this method in emerging markets.

By monoclonal antibodies & fusion proteins, Monoclonal antibodies & fusion proteins are leading products in the ophthalmology drugs market. Key examples include aflibercept, faricimab, bevacizumab, ranibizumab, and brolucizumab. Several factors contribute to the significant market share of these therapies, including their proven efficacy and safety, a wide range of indications, long patent life, and high cost.

These drugs are administered intravitreally and are used to treat various retinal diseases. Biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies & fusion proteins, offer the advantage of having multiple product options compared to small-molecule drugs. Given that retinal diseases are chronic, the usage of biologics tends to be higher, leading to a larger share of revenues due to the need for repeated injections.

Products like Eylea are priced at a premium and often receive favorable reimbursement. Their local delivery system results in lower systemic exposure, which is an added benefit. These treatments were some of the first to demonstrate efficacy in the retina, helping to establish physician trust in these therapies. Ongoing innovations, such as bispecific antibodies, further reinforce their dominance in the market.

By geography, the North American market has become the largest contributor to the ophthalmology drugs sector, driven by favorable reimbursement policies, growing investments in research and development, and an increasing burden of eye diseases. The US FDA has approved 25 drugs for various ophthalmic indications, improving patient access to treatment. This approval includes a variety of biologics and biosimilars.

Key players in the ophthalmology drugs market include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), and Novartis AG (Switzerland).