Projecting The Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Size To Expand At A 8.29% CAGR Through 2032, Delveinsight Analysis

As per DelveInsight's assessment, The Oxygen Therapy Equipment market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory conditions such as COPD, sleep apnea, and asthma. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the extensive use of these devices in critical care settings, has further accelerated demand. Additionally, the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures and rapid technological advancements in product development are collectively supporting the expansion of the market.

DelveInsight's “Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032” report provides the current and forecast market outlook, forthcoming device innovation, challenges, market drivers and barriers. The report also covers the major emerging products and key Oxygen Therapy Equipment companies actively working in the market.

Explore the future of healthcare innovation with our comprehensive Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Forecast. Stay ahead in the industry!

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Overview

Oxygen Therapy Equipment refers to medical devices designed to deliver supplemental oxygen to patients with respiratory conditions such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Asthma, Pneumonia, and COVID-19. These systems help maintain adequate oxygen levels in the blood, improving breathing and overall organ function.

Common types of oxygen therapy equipment include oxygen concentrators, which extract oxygen from ambient air; compressed oxygen cylinders, used for portable or emergency supply; and liquid oxygen systems, which store oxygen in a cooled liquid form for higher capacity. Delivery devices such as nasal cannulas, oxygen masks, and venturi masks regulate how oxygen is administered to patients.

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Insights

The Oxygen Therapy Equipment market is experiencing steady growth during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders such as COPD, sleep apnea, and asthma. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the widespread use of these devices in critical care, has further boosted demand. Additionally, the rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures and rapid technological advancements in product development are collectively contributing to the market's expansion.

DelveInsight Analysis: The global Oxygen Therapy Equipment market size valued at USD 2.69 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 4.33 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.29% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Oxygen Therapy Equipment market, get a snapshot of the report Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Trends

Recent Developments in the Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Report



In June 18, 2020, Vincent Medical Holdings Limited a global respiratory medical device supplier announced that the Group has entered into a supply agreement with TAMER Healthcare regarding the supply of InspiredTM O2FLO High Flow Respiratory Humidifier (“O2FLO”) and the dedicated disposables to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In April 03, 2019, Inogen, Inc. announced its launch of Inogen One G5, a lightweight and easy-to-carry oxygen concentrator.

Key Players in the Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

Some of the key market players operating in the Oxygen Therapy Equipment market include- Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, Inogen, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, ICU Medical, Inc., CAIRE Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Armstrong Medical, Vyaire Medical, Inc., Hamilton Medical, Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Allied Medical Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, HERSILL, Chart Industries, Inc., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, GCE Group, Oxygen Solutions Inc., Besco Medical Limited among others.

To read more about the latest highlights related to Oxygen Therapy Equipment, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Forecast Report

Market Analysis on the Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

According to estimates, North America is anticipated to lead the global Oxygen Therapy Equipment market throughout the forecast period, primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory conditions such as COPD, asthma, and a growing number of carbon monoxide poisoning cases, among other factors.

The oxygen therapy equipment market features a moderately consolidated yet competitive landscape, with a mix of global medtech leaders and regional players. Leading companies such as Philips, ResMed, Invacare, Linde, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare hold a significant share due to their strong brand presence, extensive distribution networks, and continuous investment in research and development.

Competition is largely driven by technological innovation, with major players focusing on advanced portable oxygen concentrators, smart connectivity, remote monitoring, and energy-efficient devices to enhance patient outcomes and convenience.

Scope of the Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Report



Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022–2032

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Segmentation By Product Type: (Systems [HFNO (High-Flow Nasal Cannula Oxygenation) Devices, Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators, Others], Disposables And Accessories [Oxygen Masks, Nasal Cannulas, Resuscitator Bags, Others

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Segmentation By Portability: Stationary, Portable

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Segmentation By Application: COPD, Asthma, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, others

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Segmentation By End Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Home Care Settings, others

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Segmentation By Geography: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Labs, Blood Banks, and others

Key Oxygen Therapy Equipment Companies: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, Inogen, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, ICU Medical, Inc., CAIRE Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Armstrong Medical, Vyaire Medical, Inc., Hamilton Medical, Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Allied Medical Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, HERSILL, Chart Industries, Inc., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, GCE Group, Oxygen Solutions Inc., Besco Medical Limited among others Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the Oxygen Therapy Equipment market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Oxygen Therapy Equipment Manufacturer

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