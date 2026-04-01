MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An Informational Overview of BIOptimizers' 7-Form Full-Spectrum Magnesium Formula for 2026, Including Supplement Facts, Ingredient Research for Sleep and Stress Support, Magnesium Deficiency Context, Pricing, Side Effects, and Key Details Consumers Should Know

Reno, NV, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The phrasing "claims evaluated" in the title above reflects commonly searched consumer terminology and does not indicate independent third-party testing or product review. Any descriptive language, including references to "most trusted," represents brand positioning as stated in BIOptimizers' marketing materials and has not been independently verified through comparative market analysis.

This content contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. The information below presents publicly available product details alongside general research context related to magnesium supplementation. It does not constitute medical, health, or dietary advice. All product details described below are stated as presented by the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your physician before starting any new supplement, especially if you have existing health conditions, take medications, or are pregnant or nursing.

Consumers researching magnesium supplementation for sleep, stress, and overall wellness in 2026 may encounter BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough as part of broader discussions around magnesium intake and nutritional support. The product is referenced across wellness communities, biohacking discussions, and supplement research platforms - particularly among adults navigating poor sleep quality, persistent tension, and low energy.

The phrase "most trusted magnesium supplement brand" appears in BIOptimizers' marketing materials to reflect brand positioning and consumer perception. It should not be interpreted as a quantified or independently verified ranking across the supplement industry. BIOptimizers highlights several credibility indicators in its materials, including a reported operating history since 2004, a stated customer base across multiple countries, a 365-day money-back guarantee, Informed Sport certification, and product testing protocols.







Search trends in 2026 show growing interest in terms such as "magnesium for sleep," "magnesium stress support," and "best magnesium supplement for recovery," reflecting increased consumer awareness of magnesium's role in overall health. Interest in magnesium supplementation has continued to grow as more consumers research nutritional approaches to sleep quality, stress response, and recovery support. The following sections outline what BIOptimizers states about the product, what published ingredient-level research covers, and what details are worth verifying independently before ordering.

Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed by viewing the current Magnesium Breakthrough offer (official BIOptimizers page).

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, or professional medical guidance. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen.

What Is BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough

Magnesium Breakthrough is a dietary supplement manufactured by BIOptimizers USA, Inc., headquartered in Reno, Nevada. The company was co-founded by Wade Lightheart, a certified sports nutritionist and former Mr. Universe competitor, and Matt Gallant, who serves as CEO. According to information on the company's website, BIOptimizers has been in business since 2004.

BIOptimizers describes Magnesium Breakthrough as a full-spectrum magnesium formula containing seven distinct forms of magnesium per serving: Magnesium Chelate, Magnesium Citrate, Magnesium Bisglycinate, Magnesium Malate, Sucrosomial Magnesium (as Magnesium Oxide), Magnesium Taurate, and Magnesium Orotate. Additional listed ingredients include a Humic/Fulvic Monoatomic Blend and Manganese (as Manganese Citrate). The capsule shell is hypromellose-based, making it suitable for vegetarian consumers.

According to the company, each two-capsule serving delivers 500 mg of elemental magnesium - not total ingredient weight. BIOptimizers emphasizes this distinction, noting that some competing products report total ingredient weight on their labels rather than the actual magnesium content the body can use. The product is described as free from artificial preservatives, mercury, lead, arsenic, and fluoride.

The company's website also states that Magnesium Breakthrough is manufactured in a facility that follows Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards and that each batch undergoes quality testing. The Informed Sport-certified version undergoes additional testing for over 285 substances banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Why Seven Forms of Magnesium - and Why That Matters

Here is the central idea behind the product, and it is worth understanding regardless of which magnesium supplement you ultimately choose.

Most magnesium supplements on the market contain one or two forms of magnesium. BIOptimizers states that this approach leaves gaps because different magnesium forms follow different absorption pathways and have different affinities for different biological systems. The company describes Magnesium Breakthrough's seven-form formula as designed to provide comprehensive coverage across the body's major magnesium-dependent functions - from nervous system regulation and muscle recovery to cardiovascular support and energy metabolism.

Magnesium deficiency itself is well-documented. Research referenced in The American Family Physician has estimated that a significant percentage of adults in the United States do not meet the recommended daily intake for magnesium. The National Institutes of Health identifies magnesium as an essential mineral involved in more than 300 biochemical reactions in the human body, including muscle and nerve function, blood sugar regulation, blood pressure management, and protein synthesis.

Individual magnesium forms do have published research supporting their respective absorption profiles and areas of biological interest. Published studies suggest that magnesium glycinate (bisglycinate) may support sleep quality and relaxation. Magnesium citrate is one of the more bioavailable forms and has been studied for metabolic health. Magnesium taurate has been researched in the context of cardiovascular function. Magnesium malate has been studied for energy metabolism. And sucrosomial magnesium has been researched for its absorption rate compared to some conventional forms.

Here is the important nuance. The studies on individual magnesium forms typically tested those compounds at known dosages in isolation or against a placebo. Published research on magnesium reflects ingredient-level findings under controlled conditions and does not represent clinical validation of Magnesium Breakthrough as a finished product. Whether combining all seven forms in a single formula produces outcomes beyond what individual forms at equivalent total dosages would deliver has not been independently validated through product-level clinical testing.

That does not mean the approach lacks logic - the rationale for multi-form magnesium supplementation is grounded in the documented differences between how various magnesium compounds are absorbed and utilized. It does mean, however, that consumers who require peer-reviewed product-specific evidence before purchasing should be aware that such data does not currently exist for this specific formula.

Magnesium, Sleep, and Stress: What Published Research Covers

For consumers who arrived here because of sleep concerns or persistent stress, here is what the research landscape looks like - and where Magnesium Breakthrough fits within it.

BIOptimizers positions Magnesium Breakthrough heavily around sleep support and stress management. The company's product materials describe a personal narrative where co-founder Wade Lightheart resolved severe insomnia and burnout through magnesium supplementation. The product page references research suggesting that magnesium plays a role in circadian rhythm regulation, the body's production of serotonin and melatonin, and activation of the parasympathetic nervous system.

Published research does support the relationship between magnesium status and sleep quality. A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in the Journal of Research in Medical Sciences found that magnesium supplementation improved subjective measures of insomnia in elderly participants. A 2012 study suggested that magnesium supplementation improved sleep time and sleep efficiency in older adults experiencing insomnia. A 2017 review of 18 studies found that magnesium supplementation was associated with reduced anxiety measures across multiple populations.

Magnesium has been studied for its role in sleep regulation and nervous system function - and that body of research is among the more well-established areas in the supplement space. However, these studies examined magnesium supplementation broadly. The specific sleep and stress outcomes described in BIOptimizers' marketing materials reflect individual experiences described by the company, not clinically validated product-specific claims.

BIOptimizers states that some consumers report perceived changes in sleep quality within the first week of use, with broader relaxation benefits typically emerging within three to five weeks. Individual responses vary based on baseline magnesium status, overall health, stress levels, dietary habits, and consistency of use, and results are not guaranteed.

This content is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Anyone experiencing persistent sleep difficulties or chronic stress should consult a physician before starting any supplement.

Inside the Formula: Magnesium Breakthrough Supplement Facts (Version 4.2)

The following information is taken directly from the Magnesium Breakthrough Version 4.2 product label. The current formulation is a 60-count veggie capsule bottle with a serving size of two capsules and 30 servings per container. The product is labeled as vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free.

Per Two-Capsule Serving:

Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxal-5-Phosphate) - 2 mg - 118% Daily Value

Elemental Magnesium - 500 mg - 119% Daily Value

The 500 mg of elemental magnesium is sourced from a seven-form proprietary blend listed on the label in the following order: Magnesium Chelate, Magnesium Bisglycinate, Sucrosomial Magnesium (as Magnesium Oxide - Sucrosomial is a registered trademark of Alesco S.r.l.), Magnesium Malate, Magnesium Orotate, Magnesium Taurate, and Magnesium Citrate.

Manganese (as Manganese Citrate) - 1 mg - 43% Daily Value

Humic/Fulvic Monatomic Blend - 10 mg - Daily Value not established

Other Ingredients: Hypromellose (capsule), Microcrystalline Cellulose, Ascorbyl Palmitate (preservative), goMCT (medium chain triglycerides, gum acacia).

The label states the product is made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients. It is manufactured for BIOptimizers USA Inc., 5470 Kietzke Lane, Suite 300, Reno, NV 89511.

Label Directions: Take 2 capsules daily with your evening meal, or as recommended by a healthcare practitioner. Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Label Caution: Use only as directed. Keep out of reach of children. Do not use if imprinted seal under cap is broken, damaged, or missing. As with any other product, consult a healthcare practitioner prior to use, especially if you are pregnant or nursing, have a serious medical condition, or use any medications. Discontinue use if adverse effects occur.

What Each Magnesium Form Is Associated With in Published Research

Each of the seven magnesium forms listed on the Magnesium Breakthrough label has been individually studied in published research. The following descriptions reflect ingredient-level research context - not clinical validation of Magnesium Breakthrough as a finished product.

Magnesium Chelate: Chelated magnesium is bound to amino acids. Published research suggests this binding may improve absorption compared to some inorganic forms. BIOptimizers describes this form as supporting muscle function and recovery.

Magnesium Bisglycinate: One of the more bioavailable forms of supplemental magnesium. Published research suggests glycinate-bound magnesium may be well-absorbed through intestinal amino acid transporters. BIOptimizers describes it as particularly associated with relaxation and sleep support.

Sucrosomial Magnesium (as Magnesium Oxide): A patented delivery form using sucrosomial technology. Published research on this technology suggests improved intestinal absorption compared to some conventional magnesium delivery methods. BIOptimizers describes it as supporting immune function and bone health.

Magnesium Malate: Magnesium bound to malic acid, a compound naturally occurring in fruits. Published research has examined malic acid's role in the Krebs cycle and its potential synergistic properties when bound to magnesium. BIOptimizers describes this form as supporting energy metabolism.

Magnesium Orotate: Magnesium bound to orotic acid, which is involved in DNA and RNA synthesis. Published research has examined magnesium orotate in the context of exercise recovery and cardiovascular support. BIOptimizers positions this form as supporting metabolic function.

Magnesium Taurate: A complex of magnesium and the amino acid taurine. Published research has examined the magnesium-taurate complex for potential vascular-protective properties. BIOptimizers describes this form as having particular affinity for cardiovascular health.

Magnesium Citrate: One of the more commonly studied supplemental magnesium forms. Published studies have examined magnesium citrate for its relatively high bioavailability compared to magnesium oxide. BIOptimizers describes it as supporting metabolic health and energy production.

The label lists these seven forms as a proprietary blend totaling 500 mg of elemental magnesium per serving but does not disclose the exact amount of each individual form. Consumers who need individual form dosages for healthcare provider recommendations may want to contact BIOptimizers directly for additional formulation details.

How Magnesium Breakthrough Compares to Single-Form Supplements

One of the questions consumers commonly ask is whether a single magnesium form at a lower price point could deliver similar benefits.

BIOptimizers addresses this directly on its website. The product comparison chart on the company's page lists numerous competing supplements alongside their magnesium form counts. BIOptimizers states that Magnesium Breakthrough combines seven commonly used supplemental forms of magnesium within a single formula, along with cofactors including Vitamin B6 and Manganese Citrate.

Whether a multi-form approach produces meaningfully different outcomes compared to adequate dosing of a single well-absorbed form is a question that published research has not definitively settled. Some consumers and practitioners prefer multi-form magnesium for comprehensive coverage. Others prefer higher-dosed single-form products that allow precise dosage control for specific therapeutic goals.

Consumers who want transparent individual ingredient dosing for clinical comparison may find the combined formula format less ideal. Consumers who prefer a broad-spectrum approach without managing multiple separate bottles may find the all-in-one format more practical. A healthcare provider can help determine which approach best fits a specific situation.

Who Magnesium Breakthrough May Be a Good Fit For

BIOptimizers describes Magnesium Breakthrough as designed for people who:

Are focused on sleep quality: Adults who have been lying awake at night with a racing mind and want to explore magnesium-based support as part of a broader sleep strategy may find this product relevant. Magnesium's role in sleep regulation is well-documented in published research - though individual responses to supplementation vary.

Deal with persistent stress and tension: Consumers who carry tension through the day, struggle to unwind at night, or feel wired even when exhausted may be interested in the company's positioning around multi-form magnesium and nervous system regulation. Published research supports the relationship between magnesium status and stress response.

Prefer one comprehensive supplement over multiple bottles: The seven-form formula consolidates what would otherwise require three or four separate magnesium products. That simplicity has practical value for consumers who want to streamline their supplement routine.

Are physically active or under sustained high stress: Athletes, high-performance professionals, and anyone under sustained physical or emotional demand may deplete magnesium faster than average, according to published research on magnesium loss during exercise and stress.

Other options may make more sense for consumers who:

Need specific disclosed dosages of individual forms: If a healthcare provider has recommended a precise amount of a particular magnesium form for a documented condition, a single-form product with full dosage disclosure may be more appropriate.

Are working within a tight supplement budget: Magnesium Breakthrough is a premium-priced product. Basic single-form magnesium supplements deliver comparable total magnesium intake at lower price points, though the multi-form composition and cofactor profile would differ.

Require product-level clinical data before purchasing: If finished-product clinical evidence is a prerequisite, that data does not currently exist for this specific formula. The research cited relates to individual magnesium compounds, not the proprietary combination.

Questions worth considering before choosing any magnesium supplement: Is the primary goal sleep support, stress management, athletic recovery, or general nutritional coverage? Is multi-form convenience or individual dosage control more important? And has magnesium supplementation been discussed with a healthcare provider in the context of current health and medications?

Magnesium Breakthrough Pricing and Purchase Details

According to pricing on the official BIOptimizers website at the time of this content:

The company lists a single bottle at approximately $35 per bottle on a subscription basis. A three-bottle package is listed at approximately $29 per bottle, and a five-bottle package at approximately $27 per bottle - both with subscription pricing. BIOptimizers states that subscription orders for multi-bottle packages include free shipping within the United States.

One-time purchase options are also available at a slightly higher price point. Each bottle contains 60 capsules, representing a 30-day supply at the recommended two-capsule daily serving.

BIOptimizers also describes a magnesium loading protocol that suggests a higher initial dosage for the first six weeks - gradually increasing from three capsules per day to five capsules per day - before returning to a maintenance dose of two to three capsules daily. Following this protocol would require approximately five bottles for the loading phase, which the company acknowledges on its product page.

Payments are processed through ClickBank as the authorized retailer. Pricing and promotional terms are subject to change. Verify current details by viewing the current Magnesium Breakthrough offer (official BIOptimizers page).

BIOptimizers' 365-Day Refund Policy

According to the company's refund terms on its website, BIOptimizers offers a 365-day money-back guarantee on Magnesium Breakthrough. The policy states that consumers who purchase one bottle and are not completely satisfied may request a full refund of the product purchase price, excluding shipping and handling, within 365 days of purchase.

For multi-bottle purchases, the company states that buyers may return remaining unopened bottles within 365 days for a full refund after trying their first bottle. The policy notes that opening a second bottle may affect refund eligibility - in that case, BIOptimizers states that a prorated refund may be offered depending on the number of unopened bottles returned.

Return Mailing Authorization (RMA) numbers are required before sending returns. According to the company, RMAs are available to customers within the 48 contiguous United States, Alaska, and Hawaii. The return address listed on the website is: Falcon Warehouse, CO: BIOptimizers Inc., 260 N. Ace Yeager Ct, Salt Lake City, UT 84116, USA.

International returns are accepted at the customer's expense via a trackable shipping method, according to the posted terms. Consumers should review the complete refund policy on the official website and retain all purchase confirmation details before ordering.

Contact Information

For questions before or during the purchasing process, the BIOptimizers website lists the following customer support channels:

BIOptimizers Customer Support:

Phone: 1-800-719-2467 (Mon - Fri, 10 AM to 8 PM EST)

Email:...

ClickBank Order Support:

US: 1-800-390-6035

International: 1-208-345-4245

Online:

Product Return Address:

Falcon Warehouse, CO: BIOptimizers Inc., 260 N. Ace Yeager Ct, Salt Lake City, UT 84116, USA

Complete product details, current pricing, and guarantee terms are available by viewing the current Magnesium Breakthrough offer (official BIOptimizers page).

Frequently Asked Questions About Magnesium Breakthrough

Is Magnesium Breakthrough FDA approved?

Magnesium Breakthrough is a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold. The FDA does not evaluate supplement efficacy claims prior to market. BIOptimizers states the product is manufactured in a GMP-compliant facility - which relates to manufacturing standards, not product approval.

What makes this different from other magnesium supplements?

According to BIOptimizers, the primary differentiator is the inclusion of seven forms of magnesium in a single product, designed to address different biological systems simultaneously. The company states that most competing supplements contain one to three forms. The formula also includes cofactors such as Vitamin B6 and Manganese Citrate that the company describes as supporting magnesium absorption and utilization.

How long before consumers might notice changes?

BIOptimizers states that some consumers report perceived changes in sleep quality within the first week of consistent daily use, with broader relaxation benefits typically emerging within three to five weeks. Individual timelines depend on baseline magnesium status, overall health, dietary habits, and consistency of use. Results are not guaranteed.

Are there side effects to be aware of?

According to the company's product information, taking magnesium at higher doses may cause digestive effects including loose stools because magnesium draws water into the intestines. BIOptimizers recommends reducing dosage by one capsule if this occurs and gradually increasing as tolerated. Consult a physician before starting supplementation when managing existing health conditions or taking prescription medications.

Is the six-week loading protocol required?

The company describes an optional six-week loading protocol that involves gradually increasing daily intake to five capsules per day, followed by a maintenance dose of two to three capsules daily. According to BIOptimizers, this protocol is designed for individuals who may be significantly magnesium-deficient. The standard recommended serving is two capsules daily.

Is Magnesium Breakthrough safe for children?

According to the company, the product is formulated for adults. The recommended daily allowance of magnesium for children is lower than the amounts provided per serving. Parents should consult a pediatrician before giving any supplement to children.

Can it be taken while pregnant or nursing?

BIOptimizers states that Magnesium Breakthrough is not formulated or tested for pregnant women and recommends consulting an OB/GYN before introducing any supplements during pregnancy.

Where can consumers purchase Magnesium Breakthrough?

According to the company, Magnesium Breakthrough is available through the official BIOptimizers website, Amazon, and select retail partners including Sprouts markets. The satisfaction guarantee applies to purchases made through the official website and authorized retailers. Consumers purchasing through unauthorized third-party sellers may not be covered.

Key Takeaways for Consumers Heading Into 2026

BIOptimizers describes Magnesium Breakthrough as the most complete magnesium formula available, combining seven forms of magnesium into a single daily supplement backed by a 365-day satisfaction guarantee. The company's website states it has operated since 2004 and provides multiple customer support channels including phone, email, and the ClickBank order support system.

The individual magnesium forms included in the formula have published ingredient-level research supporting their absorption profiles and potential roles in sleep, stress response, cardiovascular health, energy metabolism, and muscle recovery. Published research on magnesium reflects ingredient-level findings under controlled conditions and does not represent clinical validation of Magnesium Breakthrough as a finished product. The individual form dosages within the formula are not disclosed on the label.

For consumers who have tried basic magnesium supplements without perceiving improvement, the multi-form approach may be one option consumers evaluate within the broader magnesium supplement category. For consumers who prioritize transparent individual ingredient dosing, that information is not available on the current label. And regardless of which magnesium supplement is chosen, a healthcare provider remains the most reliable resource for determining whether supplementation is appropriate given an individual's personal health profile.

Consumers conducting additional research on Magnesium Breakthrough may also find relevant context in a separate 2026 consumer analysis covering BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough's sleep and stress positioning, which examines the product from a different research angle.

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Dietary supplements are regulated differently than pharmaceutical drugs, and the FDA does not evaluate supplement claims for efficacy before products reach the market.

Complete product details, current pricing, and posted terms are available by viewing the current Magnesium Breakthrough offer (official BIOptimizers page).

Disclaimers

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your physician before starting any new supplement, especially if you have existing health conditions, take medications, or are pregnant or nursing.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This content is educational and does not constitute medical advice. Magnesium Breakthrough is a dietary supplement, not a medication. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering any major changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting Magnesium Breakthrough or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline health condition, lifestyle factors, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. While some customers report perceived improvements, results are not guaranteed. These are individual experiences and should not be interpreted as typical or guaranteed results.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This content contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on publicly available research and product information.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, promotional offers, and subscription terms mentioned were accurate at the time of this content (April 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official BIOptimizers website before making a purchase.

Content Responsibility Disclaimer: Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy at the time of this content. Responsibility is not accepted for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with BIOptimizers and their healthcare provider before making decisions.

CONTACT: Phone: 1-800-719-2467 (Mon - Fri, 10 AM to 8 PM EST) Email:...