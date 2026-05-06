UAE Rejects Allegations That Emirati Drone Was Involved In Sudan Airport Attack

The UAE has rejected allegations by Sudan that an Emirati drone was involved in an attack on Khartoum airport, describing the accusations as“unfounded” and part of a“deliberate propaganda” campaign.

In a statement, a UAE official said the country has noted a“marked increase” in what it described as baseless accusations from the Port Sudan Authority (PSA).

Such“unfounded allegations”, he said, actively undermine efforts to end the conflict and restore stability.

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The official added that the allegations were“part of a calculated pattern of deflection”, accusing the PSA of“shifting blame to others to evade responsibility for their own actions”.

According to the statement, such accusations are intended to“prolong the war and obstruct a genuine peace process”.

The UAE also called on the PSA to“cease misusing international platforms” and instead focus on“ending its role in harming and killing the Sudanese people during this devastating civil war”.

According to the BBC, Khartoum International Airport was hit on Monday“along with military installations in the Greater Khartoum area”. No injuries were reported.

Sudan has been gripped by a civil war since April 2023.

Reuters, citing Sudan's army spokesman, reported that the allegations involved drones that had allegedly taken off from Ethiopia's Bahir Dar airport. Ethiopia also denied the allegations, the news agency added.

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