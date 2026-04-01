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European Parliament Wants To Ratify Swiss Agreement This Year

European Parliament Wants To Ratify Swiss Agreement This Year


2026-04-01 02:18:45
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The European and Swiss parliaments want to move quickly on the updated bilateral agreement. Brussels intends to ratify this year, said EU lawmaker Bernd Lange, who is leading a European delegation to Bern. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: European parliament wants to ratify Swiss agreement this year This content was published on April 1, 2026 - 15:45 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Le Parlement européen veut ratifier l'accord Suisse-UE cette année Original Read more: Le Parlement européen veut ratifier l'accord Suisse-UE cette a

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In Switzerland, parliamentary discussions on ratification are due to begin in September.

“We will certainly ratify the agreement this year”, said the chairman of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade, Lange.“I think it will go very quickly. And so far I haven't heard any critical voices in parliament.”

+ Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates explained

In Switzerland, debates are due to start in September in the Senate. Senator Carlo Sommaruga told Keystone-ATS that work is being prepared in line with this timetable.

In the House of Representatives, it is not yet clear whether the debates will take place in December or March 2027, he added.

The chairman of the committee responsible for the dossier took part in the meeting between the Swiss and European parliamentary delegations. Both sides reiterated the need to strengthen ties in the current geopolitical context.

More More Swiss diplomacy Switzerland, EU sign package of agreements to strengthen ties

This content was published on Mar 2, 2026 Swiss President Guy Parmelin and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, signed a package of accords in Brussels on Monday designed to strengthen bilateral relations.

Read more: Switzerland, EU sign package of agreements to strengthen

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