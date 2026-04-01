European Parliament Wants To Ratify Swiss Agreement This Year
-
Français
fr
Le Parlement européen veut ratifier l'accord Suisse-UE cette année
Original
Read more: Le Parlement européen veut ratifier l'accord Suisse-UE cette a
In Switzerland, parliamentary discussions on ratification are due to begin in September.
“We will certainly ratify the agreement this year”, said the chairman of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade, Lange.“I think it will go very quickly. And so far I haven't heard any critical voices in parliament.”
+ Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates explained
In Switzerland, debates are due to start in September in the Senate. Senator Carlo Sommaruga told Keystone-ATS that work is being prepared in line with this timetable.
In the House of Representatives, it is not yet clear whether the debates will take place in December or March 2027, he added.
The chairman of the committee responsible for the dossier took part in the meeting between the Swiss and European parliamentary delegations. Both sides reiterated the need to strengthen ties in the current geopolitical context.More More Swiss diplomacy Switzerland, EU sign package of agreements to strengthen ties
This content was published on Mar 2, 2026 Swiss President Guy Parmelin and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, signed a package of accords in Brussels on Monday designed to strengthen bilateral relations.Read more: Switzerland, EU sign package of agreements to strengthen
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment