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2B3D's Actionverse Film Fest - Star-Studded Night - Award-Winning Films, Digital Collectibles & Action Sports Legends
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- 2B3D's Inaugural Actionverse Film Festival Delivers Star-Studded Night of Award-Winning Films, Unique Digital Collectibles Launch, and Action Sports Legends
2B3D Inc. successfully hosted its first annual Actionverse Film Festival at the historic Lido Theater in Newport Beach, California. The sold-out evening brought together action sports athletes, filmmakers, and the community for powerful screenings, an exclusive preview of new Digital Action Sports Blockchain Collectibles (UDCs), and unforgettable meet-and-greets.
Among the highlights of the night was the inspiring feature documentary "Wayward: How Women Changed Snowboarding", which headlined the all-ages portion of the program. The evening opened with an 18+ screening of the psychological horror-thriller "Don't Let Them Out" (4:00 PM–6:00 PM), followed by a special meet-and-greet and Q&A with moderator 2B3D Rob, lead actress Bonnie Root and writer/director/producer Lila McLaughlin.
"Wayward: How Women Changed Snowboarding" received the 2B3D Actionverse Film Festival Award for Best Full Length Documentary and Best Director for Mia Lambson Brady. Producers Barrett Christy Cummins and Circe Wallace were honored with the 2B3D Actionverse Film Festival Award for Outstanding Documentary Production.
"Don't Let Them Out" earned the 2B3D Actionverse Film Festival Award for Best Narrative Feature (Written & Directed by Lila McLaughlin), Best Lead Actress for Bonnie Root, Best Supporting Actress for Emily Rios, and Best Supporting Actor for Louis Ferreira (recently seen as Jesse in the new series House of David).
All profits from the $25 day passes were donated to Costa Mesa United, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to youth sports grants and facility improvements in the Costa Mesa area.
Robert Bell, CEO of 2B3D Inc., said:“This film festival was a perfect fit for our 2B3D Actionverse. We were honored to have X-Games Gold Medalist Greg Lutzka, 1996 #2-ranked pro surfer Shane Beschen with his son Noah Beschen (who just released his film NOAH - The Art of Surfing), 2-time 9-ball world champion and Hall of Famer Robin Dodson, and Chris May - the man who invented the legendary 'Maytag' skate move - and more in attendance.
We're thrilled to have given attendees an exclusive preview of our ActionVerse Unique Digital Action Sports Cards collection, with all attendees able to scan a QR code on screen for whitelist spots of what we are launching in the coming months - check our X account often for details.”
Scott Jones of 2B3D added:“It was a great start to something we plan to grow in the future. Events like this allow us to do our part in showcasing the action sports movies we love while building a stronger community around the Actionverse.”
The festival is proudly supported by our generous sponsors: Neptune Design Build Company, Green Room Sports, Onshore Mechanical HVAC, Electric, & Refrigeration Servicing SoCal, Triton - Men's Fashion, Newport Beach Days, Darlene Stinson Realtor @ TNG Real Estate, Hydrobliss Hydrogen Water, and Saluz Blue Green Algae.
Special thanks to Costa Mesa United for helping make this event possible.
New submissions will be opening up for the next festival in a couple months and will be announced. Follow all 2B3D socials at for updates, whitelist announcements, and the“2B3D's Into the ActionVerse” YouTube podcast.
About 2B3D Inc. Headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA, 2B3D Inc. builds immersive Web3 ecosystems blending gaming, digital collectibles, and real-world impact. Visit for more.
Media Contact: Nathaniel Free 2B3D Inc. Email: info@2b3d Phone: (949) 910-9069
2B3D Inc. successfully hosted its first annual Actionverse Film Festival at the historic Lido Theater in Newport Beach, California. The sold-out evening brought together action sports athletes, filmmakers, and the community for powerful screenings, an exclusive preview of new Digital Action Sports Blockchain Collectibles (UDCs), and unforgettable meet-and-greets.
Among the highlights of the night was the inspiring feature documentary "Wayward: How Women Changed Snowboarding", which headlined the all-ages portion of the program. The evening opened with an 18+ screening of the psychological horror-thriller "Don't Let Them Out" (4:00 PM–6:00 PM), followed by a special meet-and-greet and Q&A with moderator 2B3D Rob, lead actress Bonnie Root and writer/director/producer Lila McLaughlin.
"Wayward: How Women Changed Snowboarding" received the 2B3D Actionverse Film Festival Award for Best Full Length Documentary and Best Director for Mia Lambson Brady. Producers Barrett Christy Cummins and Circe Wallace were honored with the 2B3D Actionverse Film Festival Award for Outstanding Documentary Production.
"Don't Let Them Out" earned the 2B3D Actionverse Film Festival Award for Best Narrative Feature (Written & Directed by Lila McLaughlin), Best Lead Actress for Bonnie Root, Best Supporting Actress for Emily Rios, and Best Supporting Actor for Louis Ferreira (recently seen as Jesse in the new series House of David).
All profits from the $25 day passes were donated to Costa Mesa United, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to youth sports grants and facility improvements in the Costa Mesa area.
Robert Bell, CEO of 2B3D Inc., said:“This film festival was a perfect fit for our 2B3D Actionverse. We were honored to have X-Games Gold Medalist Greg Lutzka, 1996 #2-ranked pro surfer Shane Beschen with his son Noah Beschen (who just released his film NOAH - The Art of Surfing), 2-time 9-ball world champion and Hall of Famer Robin Dodson, and Chris May - the man who invented the legendary 'Maytag' skate move - and more in attendance.
We're thrilled to have given attendees an exclusive preview of our ActionVerse Unique Digital Action Sports Cards collection, with all attendees able to scan a QR code on screen for whitelist spots of what we are launching in the coming months - check our X account often for details.”
Scott Jones of 2B3D added:“It was a great start to something we plan to grow in the future. Events like this allow us to do our part in showcasing the action sports movies we love while building a stronger community around the Actionverse.”
The festival is proudly supported by our generous sponsors: Neptune Design Build Company, Green Room Sports, Onshore Mechanical HVAC, Electric, & Refrigeration Servicing SoCal, Triton - Men's Fashion, Newport Beach Days, Darlene Stinson Realtor @ TNG Real Estate, Hydrobliss Hydrogen Water, and Saluz Blue Green Algae.
Special thanks to Costa Mesa United for helping make this event possible.
New submissions will be opening up for the next festival in a couple months and will be announced. Follow all 2B3D socials at for updates, whitelist announcements, and the“2B3D's Into the ActionVerse” YouTube podcast.
About 2B3D Inc. Headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA, 2B3D Inc. builds immersive Web3 ecosystems blending gaming, digital collectibles, and real-world impact. Visit for more.
Media Contact: Nathaniel Free 2B3D Inc. Email: info@2b3d Phone: (949) 910-9069
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