All Efforts Must Be Made To Safeguard Citizens From West Asia Crisis: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a special meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review measures taken by various Ministries/Departments and also discussed further initiatives to be taken in the context of the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Prime Minister directed all concerned departments to take all possible measures to ameliorate the problems of citizens and sectors affected by the ongoing global situation.

PM Modi assessed the availability of critical needs for the common man.

He discussed availability of fertilisers in the country and steps being taken to ensure its availability in the Kharif and Rabi seasons.

PM Modi said that all efforts must be made to safeguard the citizens from the impact of this conflict. Prime Minister also emphasised smooth flow of authentic information to the public to prevent misinformation and rumour mongering.

Prime Minister assessed the availability of critical needs for the common man. He discussed availability of fertilisers in the country and steps being taken to ensure its availability in the Kharif and Rabi seasons. He said that all efforts must be made to safeguard the citizens from the impact of this conflict.

Prime Minister also emphasised smooth flow of authentic information to the public to prevent misinformation and rumour mongering.

Aspects relating to sectors like energy, agriculture, fertilisers, aviation, shipping and logistics were discussed at the meeting.

Cabinet Secretary briefed about the action taken to ensure supply of petroleum products, particularly LNG/LPG, and sufficient power availability. Sources are being diversified for procurement of LPG with new inflows from different countries.

Similarly, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is being sourced from different countries. He further briefed that LPG prices for domestic consumers have remained the same and Anti-diversion enforcement to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG is being conducted regularly, according to an official statement.

Initiatives have also been taken to expand Piped Natural Gas connections. Measures like exempting the gas-based power plants with a capacity of 7-8 GW from gas pooling mechanism and increasing of rake for positioning more coal at thermal power stations etc. have also been taken to ensure availability of power during the peak summer months.

Further, interventions proposed to be taken for emerging challenges in various other sectors such as agriculture, civil aviation, shipping and logistics were also discussed.

Various efforts like maintaining urea production to meet requirements, coordinating with overseas supplies for DAP/NPKS suppliers are being taken to ensure fertiliser supply. State governments are being requested to curb black marketing, hoarding, and diversion of fertilisers through daily monitoring, raids, and strict action.

-IANS

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