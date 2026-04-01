KBW2026 Announced As Secondary Exhibition Sponsor At Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026
Hong Kong, 23rd March 2026 - Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is honored to welcome KBW2026 as a Secondary Exhibition Sponsor.
Korea Blockchain Week kicks off in Seoul from Sep 29 to Oct 1, gathering the global Web3 community for a week of insights, tech, and collaboration. Join the global industry leaders in Seoul:
Hong Kong Web3 Festival (“Web3 Festival”), co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, is Asia's premiere crypto conference since 2023. The previous editions brought together over 350 exhibitors and more than 1,200 speakers for in-depth discussions, attracted a cumulative total of 100,000 visitors, and saw over 400 diverse side events. It has solidified its status as a leading crypto event, influencing Hong Kong's Web3 landscape.
Following the sellout success of its previous editions, Hong Kong Web3 Festival has announced its return on 20–23 April at HKCEC. Now in its 4th year, this four-day event will once again bring tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, and enthusiasts across the globe to connect, learn and be inspired.
Web3 Festival 2026 has set the agenda for Web3 growth and innovation, focusing mainly on traditional finance and crypto finance, AI + Web3, and RWAs.
The conference will also convene top experts and leading Web3 projects to exchange ideas, share best practices and gain perspectives on today's evolving Web3 landscape.
Featured speakers include:
Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
Dr. YIP Chee Hang, Executive Director of Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission
Xiao Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group
Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong
Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer, OKX Global
Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mysten Labs
Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation
Joseph Chalom, CEO, Sharplink
Francis B. Zhou, CEO, Quantum Solutions
Abdelhamid Bizid, Managing Director, BlackRock
Phil Kang, CEO, ZR Financial Group
Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands
Bugra Celik, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies at Global Macro, HSBC
Robert Lui, Deloitte China Hong Kong Digital Asset Leader; Member of Task Force on Promoting Web3 Development
DIAO Zhihai, Head of International Business of Wealth Management, CICC
Chris Lee, Vice President, ETF China Asset Management (Hong Kong)
Gavin Wang, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, SNZ Holding & SNZ Capital
David Lee, Chairman, Global FinTech Institute
Min Lin, Managing Director, Head of Global Business Development at Ondo Finance
Join Hong Kong Web3 Festival on April 20–23 and be part of an epic Web3 journey:
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