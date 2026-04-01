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China, Pakistan Seek to Create Window of Mideast Peace Talks
(MENAFN) China on Wednesday stated that its joint “mediation” efforts with Pakistan are aimed at creating an opportunity for dialogue between the United States and Iran, as the Middle East conflict enters its fifth week, according to reports.
“The situation in the Middle East is the focus of all parties, it continues to be tense (which) is not in line with interests of any party,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
She added that “the mediation efforts made by China, Pakistan, and other parties should be welcomed by all and we (China) are willing to work with Pakistan to steer clear of disruptions, stop the fighting, and create a window of peace talks.” Mao emphasized that “The top priority is to start peace talks as soon as possible.”
On Tuesday, China and Pakistan unveiled a Five-Point peace plan for the region. The proposal calls for an immediate halt to hostilities, commencement of peace talks at the earliest opportunity, protection of non-military targets, safety of shipping lanes, and adherence to the UN Charter, according to reports.
The plan was announced following a meeting in Beijing between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Both countries stressed the importance of “early and safe passage of civilian and commercial ships, and restore normal passage through the Strait as soon as possible,” as stated by reports.
Iran currently maintains effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy route for Asian nations, permitting passage only to vessels it deems from “friendly countries.”
The initiative coincides with Pakistan facilitating indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran aimed at ending the ongoing war. Tensions have intensified since February 28, when Israel and the United States launched a joint offensive against Iran, resulting in over 1,340 fatalities, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to reports.
“The situation in the Middle East is the focus of all parties, it continues to be tense (which) is not in line with interests of any party,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
She added that “the mediation efforts made by China, Pakistan, and other parties should be welcomed by all and we (China) are willing to work with Pakistan to steer clear of disruptions, stop the fighting, and create a window of peace talks.” Mao emphasized that “The top priority is to start peace talks as soon as possible.”
On Tuesday, China and Pakistan unveiled a Five-Point peace plan for the region. The proposal calls for an immediate halt to hostilities, commencement of peace talks at the earliest opportunity, protection of non-military targets, safety of shipping lanes, and adherence to the UN Charter, according to reports.
The plan was announced following a meeting in Beijing between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Both countries stressed the importance of “early and safe passage of civilian and commercial ships, and restore normal passage through the Strait as soon as possible,” as stated by reports.
Iran currently maintains effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy route for Asian nations, permitting passage only to vessels it deems from “friendly countries.”
The initiative coincides with Pakistan facilitating indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran aimed at ending the ongoing war. Tensions have intensified since February 28, when Israel and the United States launched a joint offensive against Iran, resulting in over 1,340 fatalities, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to reports.
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