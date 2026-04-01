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Israel Says It Killed Hezbollah Commander in New Attack on Lebanon
(MENAFN) The Israeli military claimed on Wednesday that it killed Hajj Youssef Ismail Hashem, a Hezbollah commander, in an airstrike in Beirut the previous day, according to reports.
Hashem, described by Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee on X as a leader of Hezbollah’s "Southern Front," was alleged to have been involved in clashes with Israeli forces in southern Lebanon and in launching rockets toward Israel. No immediate response from Hezbollah was available.
Israel has conducted airstrikes and a ground campaign in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024, as stated by reports.
Hezbollah has fired multiple rocket barrages into Israel since early March, citing retaliation for ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon and the killing of Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a joint U.S.-Israeli airstrike on February 28. Lebanese authorities report that at least 1,268 people have been killed and 3,750 injured in Israeli attacks since the escalation began, according to reports.
Hashem, described by Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee on X as a leader of Hezbollah’s "Southern Front," was alleged to have been involved in clashes with Israeli forces in southern Lebanon and in launching rockets toward Israel. No immediate response from Hezbollah was available.
Israel has conducted airstrikes and a ground campaign in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024, as stated by reports.
Hezbollah has fired multiple rocket barrages into Israel since early March, citing retaliation for ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon and the killing of Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a joint U.S.-Israeli airstrike on February 28. Lebanese authorities report that at least 1,268 people have been killed and 3,750 injured in Israeli attacks since the escalation began, according to reports.
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