Cloudcasa Joins Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) Partner Catalog, Expanding Data Protection For Kubernetes Users

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CloudCasa expands data protection, disaster recovery, and migration capabilities for Nutanix Kubernetes Platform users

Paramus, NJ, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCasa by Catalogic, a leader in cloud-native data protection, today announced its availability in the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) Partner Catalog, bringing Kubernetes-native backup, recovery, disaster recovery, and migration capabilities to NKP users.

With CloudCasa, organizations can more easily add data protection and workload mobility to Kubernetes environments running across distributed infrastructure. CloudCasa in the NKP Partner Catalog supports the broader NKP Anywhere vision by helping customers not only run Kubernetes wherever they need it, but also protect, recover, and migrate workloads across those environments with greater confidence.

“Joining the NKP Partner Catalog marks an important milestone in our collaboration with Nutanix and the broader Kubernetes ecosystem,” said Ryan Kaw, Global VP of Sales and Alliances at CloudCasa.“As organizations scale Kubernetes across hybrid and distributed environments, the need for simple, reliable data protection and mobility becomes critical. CloudCasa's Kubernetes-native backup, disaster recovery, and migration capabilities complement the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform by giving customers the confidence to run production workloads anywhere, knowing their applications and data are protected and easily recoverable.”

CloudCasa is designed to help organizations protect Kubernetes applications, persistent data, and cluster resources while simplifying operational tasks such as recovery, disaster recovery planning, and migration. For NKP users, this means a stronger foundation for running production Kubernetes workloads with the resilience and flexibility modern environments demand.

Key benefits include:



Kubernetes-native backup and recovery

Faster restoration of applications and data

Improved disaster recovery readiness

Simplified migration across clusters and environments Greater support for hybrid and distributed Kubernetes operations

The availability of CloudCasa through the NKP Partner Catalog provides users with a more streamlined way to adopt critical data protection capabilities as part of their Kubernetes platform strategy. As organizations continue to expand Kubernetes across on-premises, edge, and cloud environments, CloudCasa helps extend the value of NKP Anywhere with the ability to protect and move applications wherever they run.

CloudCasa will be in attendance at Nutanix.NEXT, April 7-9 where it can discuss its inclusion in the NKP Catalog.

About CloudCasa

CloudCasa, powered by Catalogic Software, delivers cloud-native backup and disaster recovery designed specifically for Kubernetes and modern application environments. The platform provides automated protection, granular recovery, migration, and ransomware resilience to help organizations safeguard applications and data across public cloud, private cloud, hybrid, and edge infrastructures. Trusted by enterprises and service providers worldwide, CloudCasa helps simplify data protection while supporting operational consistency at scale.

###

CONTACT: Joanne Hgue Smart Connections PR for CloudCasa +1 410-658-8246...