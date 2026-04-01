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Russia Sends Humanitarian Assistance to Mozambique Amid Crisis

Russia Sends Humanitarian Assistance to Mozambique Amid Crisis


2026-04-01 05:57:32
(MENAFN) Russia has delivered 29 tons of humanitarian assistance to Mozambique via a specialized aircraft operated by the country’s Emergencies Ministry, according to reports. The shipment was carried out under the orders of President Vladimir Putin and Russian Minister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters, Alexander Kurenkov.

“The Il-76 aircraft delivered food supplies, essential items, as well as tents and blankets for the population affected by flooding in the African republic,” the Russian Foreign Ministry stated. Russian rescuers also provided direct support to the affected communities, the Emergencies Ministry added.

The aid comes in response to severe flooding that struck Mozambique late last year, creating a humanitarian crisis after weeks of heavy rainfall. On January 16, the government issued a Red Alert due to overflowing rivers and flash floods impacting central and southern regions.

More than 650,000 people were affected, with tens of thousands of homes submerged and critical infrastructure, including schools and health facilities, damaged, according to regional authorities. Emergency teams from organizations such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) were deployed to assist with rescue and recovery efforts.

Earlier this year, in February, Russia also delivered humanitarian aid to Madagascar after two cyclones caused widespread flooding and destruction, resulting in over 60 deaths and affecting hundreds of thousands. Moscow provided 60 tons of food, along with six trucks and two Mi-8 helicopters.

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