Alexandria Hosts Mediterranean States To Coordinate 2028-2033 Marine Protection Plan

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt is hosting the 98th Bureau meeting of the Barcelona Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment and the Coastal Region of the Mediterranean in Alexandria to develop a joint vision for regional sustainability, Minister of Local Development and Environment Manal Awad said on Tuesday.

The two-day meeting, which concludes on April 1, includes representatives from Croatia, Cyprus, Italy, Monaco, Morocco, and Slovenia. The sessions are attended by United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) coordinator and Mediterranean Action Plan coordinator Tatjana Hema, alongside Egyptian officials including Heba Sharawy, head of the central department for coasts, lakes, and ports, and Nevin Al-Leithy, assistant to the governor of Alexandria for climate change.

Awad said the hosting of the meeting reflects Egypt's commitment to regional cooperation for the protection of the Mediterranean and the sustainable management of its resources. She stated that the discussions aim to provide“clear directions for the next phase” and support a“clean, healthy, and sustainable Mediterranean Sea.”

The minister noted that the gathering aligns with the outcomes of the 24th Meeting of the Contracting Parties (COP24) previously held in Cairo, which established a ministerial declaration and a framework for the region's future.

Sherif Abdel Rahim, head of the Environmental Affairs Agency and chairman of the Barcelona Convention Bureau, said the meeting occurs as the Mediterranean makes progress in the 2026-2027 work programme, specifically regarding marine pollution, waste, and the circular economy.

Abdel Rahim described the meeting as a milestone in following up on COP24 mandates. This includes the preparation of the 2028-2033 medium-term strategy and the implementation of the 2026-2035 Mediterranean Strategy for Sustainable Development.

“The environmental challenges facing the Mediterranean, from pollution and biodiversity loss to the impacts of climate change, require intensifying our collective efforts and adopting innovative science-based solutions,” Abdel Rahim said.

The agenda for the meeting includes a review of the 2028-2033 financial budget report and a follow-up on the decision to establish a regional centre for climate change. Participants are also scheduled to discuss the mobilisation of financial resources and the strengthening of regional and international partnerships.

The Bureau of the Barcelona Convention acts on behalf of the contracting parties between sessions to ensure the continued implementation of the convention, supervise the secretariat, and guide strategic work related to the protection of the Mediterranean marine environment.