AI Chip Market Size To Exceed USD 1354.35 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The size of the U.S. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market was estimated to be around USD 38.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2026 to 2035, reaching about USD 512.84 billion. The strong need for advanced computing capabilities across data centers, cloud environments, and commercial applications has an impact on the U.S. market for AI processors. Austin, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Chip Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider, “ The AI Chip Market Size was valued at USD 102.89 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1354.35 Billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 29.4% over 2026-2035.” Rapid Adoption of Artificial Intelligence across Industries is Driving Market Expansion Globally The incorporation of renewable energy is the primary factor propelling the development of GIS technology. The necessity for efficient transmission and distribution systems has significantly increased with the present trend in the use of renewable energy. In this instance, managing diverse and variable energy supplies from renewable energy sources is made easier with the help of GIS technology. In order to connect renewable energy farms to national grids, the technology can handle high voltage and load fluctuations. GIS technology is essential to assisting the transition to renewable energy because of its dependability in challenging environmental circumstances. AI Chip Market Size and Growth Forecast: Market Size in 2025: USD 102.89 Billion Market Size by 2035: USD 1354.35 Billion CAGR: 29.4% during 2026–2035 Base Year: 2025 Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024 Get a Sample Report of AI Chip Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Xilinx Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Micron Technology

Qualcomm Technologies

IBM Corporation

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Graphcore

General Vision

Mellanox Technologies

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Fujitsu

Wave Computing

Mythic Inc. Adapteva AI Chip Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 102.89 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1354.35 Billion CAGR CAGR of 29.4% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Technology (Generative AI, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision)

. By Chip Type (CPU, GPU, ASIC, FPGA, Others)

. By Function (Training, Inference)

. By End-User (Consumer, Data Center, Government Organizations)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

In 2025, Machine Learning dominated with 38% share as machine learning workloads are standard in numerous sectors, from healthcare and finance to retail and manufacturing. Generative AI holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2026-2035 for the AI Chip Market due to the growing adoption of large language models, images, and AI-generated content.

By Chip Type

In 2025, GPU dominated with 46% share as they are popularly used in parallel processing and are very efficient in handling AI-related tasks. The ASIC segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the AI Chip Market during 2026-2035 as they are specifically designed to perform AI-related tasks in an efficient manner with low power consumption.

By Function

In 2025, Training dominated with 55% share as the high computational power is required in the training of AI models. Inference segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the AI Chip market from 2026-2035 due to AI applications being implemented in real-time environments.

By End-User

In 2025, Data Center dominated with 49% share due to the increase in the deployment of AI workloads in cloud infrastructure and enterprise systems. Consumer segment is expected to have the highest CAGR in the AI Chip Market in the range of 2026 to 2035 due to the increase in the use of AI-enabled products like smartphones, wearables, and smart home globally.

Regional Insights:

With a 42% regional market share, North America will have the largest share of the global artificial intelligence chip market in 2025. Large tech companies, semiconductor manufacturers, and cloud service providers like NVIDIA, Intel, and Google are responsible for this dynamic, according to Dan Ives, managing director for stock research at Wedbush Securities.

Due to the region's high levels of digitization and AI adoption, the Asia-Pacific segment is predicted to have the greatest CAGR of 31.2% from 2026 to 2035. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and other nations in the area are making significant investments in semiconductor technology and artificial intelligence.

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Recent Developments:



2026: Intel accelerated its AI strategy with advancements in AI-enabled processors and expansion of its semiconductor manufacturing capabilities under its IDM 2.0 initiative. 2026: AMD continued integrating Xilinx capabilities to enhance its AI and adaptive computing portfolio, expanding FPGA adoption in AI-driven workloads and data centers.

Exclusive Sections of the AI Chip Market Report (The USPs):



TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you understand the distribution of AI chip deployment across machine learning, computer vision, NLP, and generative AI, along with performance improvements of 30–45% in processing speed and efficiency, and rising adoption trends of up to 40%.

CHIP DEMAND & ARCHITECTURE UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you identify demand patterns across GPU, CPU, ASIC, and FPGA architectures, supported by 25–35% improvements in power efficiency and performance, and growing demand for specialized AI chips like ASICs and NPUs.

FUNCTION-BASED PERFORMANCE & EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you analyze the split between training and inference workloads, with enhanced real-time processing, reduced latency, and energy efficiency improvements ranging between 28–40%.

END-USER ADOPTION & INDUSTRY UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate AI chip usage across data centers, consumer devices, enterprises, and government sectors, driven by 30–50% gains in automation and operational efficiency.

ADVANCED COMPUTATIONAL PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT METRICS – helps you assess advancements in semiconductor technologies enabling higher parallel processing capabilities and optimized AI workload execution. ENTERPRISE & EDGE AI INVESTMENT TRENDS – helps you uncover growth in AI infrastructure investments, with 35–45% increase in enterprise and government spending supporting cloud and edge AI deployment.

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