AI Chip Market Size To Exceed USD 1354.35 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2025E
|USD 102.89 Billion
|Market Size by 2035
|USD 1354.35 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 29.4% From 2026 to 2035
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
|. By Technology (Generative AI, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision)
. By Chip Type (CPU, GPU, ASIC, FPGA, Others)
. By Function (Training, Inference)
. By End-User (Consumer, Data Center, Government Organizations)
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Key Segmentation Analysis:
By Technology
In 2025, Machine Learning dominated with 38% share as machine learning workloads are standard in numerous sectors, from healthcare and finance to retail and manufacturing. Generative AI holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2026-2035 for the AI Chip Market due to the growing adoption of large language models, images, and AI-generated content.
By Chip Type
In 2025, GPU dominated with 46% share as they are popularly used in parallel processing and are very efficient in handling AI-related tasks. The ASIC segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the AI Chip Market during 2026-2035 as they are specifically designed to perform AI-related tasks in an efficient manner with low power consumption.
By Function
In 2025, Training dominated with 55% share as the high computational power is required in the training of AI models. Inference segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the AI Chip market from 2026-2035 due to AI applications being implemented in real-time environments.
By End-User
In 2025, Data Center dominated with 49% share due to the increase in the deployment of AI workloads in cloud infrastructure and enterprise systems. Consumer segment is expected to have the highest CAGR in the AI Chip Market in the range of 2026 to 2035 due to the increase in the use of AI-enabled products like smartphones, wearables, and smart home globally.
Regional Insights:
With a 42% regional market share, North America will have the largest share of the global artificial intelligence chip market in 2025. Large tech companies, semiconductor manufacturers, and cloud service providers like NVIDIA, Intel, and Google are responsible for this dynamic, according to Dan Ives, managing director for stock research at Wedbush Securities.
Due to the region's high levels of digitization and AI adoption, the Asia-Pacific segment is predicted to have the greatest CAGR of 31.2% from 2026 to 2035. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and other nations in the area are making significant investments in semiconductor technology and artificial intelligence.
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Recent Developments:
- 2026: Intel accelerated its AI strategy with advancements in AI-enabled processors and expansion of its semiconductor manufacturing capabilities under its IDM 2.0 initiative. 2026: AMD continued integrating Xilinx capabilities to enhance its AI and adaptive computing portfolio, expanding FPGA adoption in AI-driven workloads and data centers.
Exclusive Sections of the AI Chip Market Report (The USPs):
- TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you understand the distribution of AI chip deployment across machine learning, computer vision, NLP, and generative AI, along with performance improvements of 30–45% in processing speed and efficiency, and rising adoption trends of up to 40%. CHIP DEMAND & ARCHITECTURE UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you identify demand patterns across GPU, CPU, ASIC, and FPGA architectures, supported by 25–35% improvements in power efficiency and performance, and growing demand for specialized AI chips like ASICs and NPUs. FUNCTION-BASED PERFORMANCE & EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you analyze the split between training and inference workloads, with enhanced real-time processing, reduced latency, and energy efficiency improvements ranging between 28–40%. END-USER ADOPTION & INDUSTRY UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate AI chip usage across data centers, consumer devices, enterprises, and government sectors, driven by 30–50% gains in automation and operational efficiency. ADVANCED COMPUTATIONAL PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT METRICS – helps you assess advancements in semiconductor technologies enabling higher parallel processing capabilities and optimized AI workload execution. ENTERPRISE & EDGE AI INVESTMENT TRENDS – helps you uncover growth in AI infrastructure investments, with 35–45% increase in enterprise and government spending supporting cloud and edge AI deployment.
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
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AI in Electronics and Sensors MarketCONTACT: Contact Us: Rohan Jadhav - Principal Consultant Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
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