Govt Revises Commercial LPG, Premium Fuel Prices Amid Global Surge

Amid global surge in crude and gas prices the government has revised prices of commercial LPG cylinders and premium petrol and diesel prices.

LPG Cylinder Price Revision

Prices of Commercial LPG cylinders, used by industries and hotels, are deregulated, market determined and revised normally on a monthly basis, stated the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. "Prices of Commercial LPG cylinders, used by industries and hotels, are deregulated, market determined and revised normally on a monthly basis. Their consumption is less than 10% of the total LPG consumed in the country," the Ministry said on X. But the price for a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged at Rs 913, while the price for PMUY beneficiaries stays at Rs 613.

The Ministry stated the price increase in commercial cylinders, effective April 1, is primarily driven by a 44 per cent surge in the Saudi Contract Price. The international benchmark rose from "$542 per metric tonne in March to $780 per metric tonne for April."

The Ministry stated that this sharp uptick occurred "as 20-30% of global LPG supplies are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz." Despite these external pressures, the government maintains a freeze on rates for individual households.

Impact on Domestic Consumers and OMCs

The Ministry further clarified the status of domestic pricing, stating, "In line with the commitment of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi, the domestic consumer continues to be comprehensively protected."

"At current prices, OMCs are incurring under recovery of Rs 380/cylinder. Cumulative losses by end-May will reach approximately Rs 40,484 crore," the Ministry noted. This follows a pattern of heavy subsidies from the previous year. The Ministry shared that "last year also, out of total losses of Rs 60,000 crore, Rs 30,000 crore were absorbed by Oil PSUs and Rs 30,000 crore by Government of India, in order to insulate the Indian citizen from high international LPG prices."

India's domestic LPG price remains among the lowest in the region, with the Ministry citing costs of Rs 1,046 in Pakistan, Rs 1,242 in Sri Lanka, and Rs 1,208 in Nepal.

Petrol and Diesel Price Adjustments

"It is also clarified that regular petrol and diesel prices-- the fuel that India runs on -- are unchanged i.e. at Rs 94.77/litre and Rs 87.67/litre in Delhi," the Ministry stated. This price stability persists even as global petroleum prices rose by up to 100 per cent in the last month.

As of April 1, 2026, PSU OMCs are incurring under-recoveries of Rs 24.40 per litre on petrol and Rs 104.99 per litre on diesel at the retail selling price level.

Premium Fuel Price Hike Explained

Recent adjustments at the pump are limited to high-end fuels rather than mass-market products. The Ministry noted that "the recent Rs 2/litre revision applies only to premium petrol variants -- XP95, Power95, Speed -- high-octane performance products, whose prices are revised on fortnightly basis."

These premium products account for only 2 per cent to 5 per cent of total sales volume and are "purchased by motorists, at a premium, by choice." The Ministry emphasized that every pump in India continues to offer regular petrol and diesel at unchanged prices, contrasted against global price hikes of 30-50 per cent. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)